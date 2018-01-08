HealthWarehouse.com Engages Investment Bank to Maximize Shareholder Value

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTC Pink:HEWA), a Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Site (VIPPS) accredited online pharmacy licensed and/or authorized to sell in all 50 states serving consumers who pay out of pocket for their prescriptions, today announced that it has engaged Silverstone Capital Advisors to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, including capital investment, a strategic partnership with a larger, well-capitalized entity, or sale of the Company. The Board of Directors has determined that it is in the best interest of all shareholders to work with an investment bank to pursue and evaluate potential opportunities.

The Company has made significant progress in improving its balance sheet, increasing gross profit margins and growing sales. The Company was profitable in 2017. This progress along with positive national media coverage has created further interest in the Company from consumers and outside parties alike as HealthWarehouse.com remains the only VIPPS accredited online pharmacy licensed and/or authorized to ship to all 50 states, solely focused on the $50 billion cash prescription drug market.

“Increasing copays and deductibles are driving more consumers to pay cash for their prescriptions, as the significant growth in our business reflects. Given our unique positioning in the market, the Board of Directors remains committed to objectively considering all avenues that may enhance our ability to maximize shareholder value. Our decision to begin this process is consistent with our commitment to our shareholders and will allow interested parties to fully understand the significant value of HealthWarehouse.com and the enormous potential of the Company,” said Joseph Peters, President and CEO of HealthWarehouse.com.

There can be no assurance that these opportunities will result in a transaction. The Company does not currently intend to provide updates unless or until it determines that disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

About Silverstone Capital Advisors

Silverstone Capital Advisors (SCA) is an investment banking firm located in Cincinnati, Ohio, serving senior management, boards of directors, company shareholders and financial institutions. SCA clients include high growth venture-backed businesses, middle market corporations and small cap public companies. Investment banking services include mergers and acquisition advisory and representation and a full range of analytical services across a wide range of verticals and companies of all sizes. Client engagements cover a wide spectrum of industries and industry verticals, including, healthcare services and healthcare IT, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, national and regional retail and restaurant, hospitality, professional services, banking and financial services, software and Internet-enabled businesses, publishing and energy, among others.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTC Pink:HEWA) is a trusted VIPPS accredited online pharmacy based in Florence, Kentucky. The Company is focused on the out of pocket prescription market, which is expected to grow to over $50 billion in 2018. With a mission to provide affordable healthcare to every American by focusing on technology that is revolutionizing prescription delivery, HealthWarehouse.com has become the largest VIPPS accredited online pharmacy in the United States exclusively servicing the cash market.

HealthWarehouse.com is licensed or authorized to ship prescription medication to all 50 states and only sells drugs that are FDA-approved and legal for sale in the United States. Visit HealthWarehouse.com online at http://www.HealthWarehouse.com.

