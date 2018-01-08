Seagate and JD.com Jointly Launch Joy Drive, Expanding Storage and Battery Capacity of Mobile Devices

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CES 2018--Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage solutions, and JD.com, China’s largest online retailer, its biggest overall retailer and the largest Internet company in China, today jointly launched the SeagateⓇ Joy Drive - a portable device that allows Android smartphone and tablet users to expand their storage and battery usage.

“We are honored to enter the new stage of the cooperation with JD.com,” said Tim Bucher, senior vice president of Seagate consumer solutions. “We are launching Seagate Joy Drive with JD.com today, as a China first exclusive, to solve a real customer need around smart device expansion and battery life extension. This technology will enable customers to capture, access and view content for longer periods of time - anytime, anywhere - without the need for a mobile network.”

“As a leading Internet enterprise and online retailer in China, JD.com is honored to launch the Joy Drive with Seagate Technology,” said Dai Ke, general manager of 3C, computer & office, accessories, JD.com. “Ever since the establishment of JD.com, we have been making innovative breakthroughs in business, much of it achieved through ‘leapfrog developments’. The cooperation with Seagate today is yet another new landmark for the company. I believe that JD.com’s advantages of channel, service and user resources, and Seagate’s leading technologies and innovation capabilities will bring more real benefits to our users.”

JD.com has a long history of cooperation with Seagate, and is a sales channel cooperation partner for the data storage company. As well as selling the full portfolio of Seagate and LaCie® products, JD.com is also an important window for Seagate to directly interact with local consumers to understand their needs and market changes. With effort from both sides, Seagate has become one of JD.com’s most important cooperation partners on data storage products and has been leading in sales volume.

The Seagate Joy Drive is a power bank and mobile capacity expansion unit for Android devices rolled into one easy-to-use package, and is designed for heavy mobile users who want to expand their storage capacity and battery range. The unit allows them to connect to their smart devices, store and read data, and enjoy media content on-the-go. Delivering up to 1000GB (1TB) capacity, the Seagate Joy Drive is capable of connecting to Android devices and PC/Mac computers directly through a micro-USB or type-C interface allowing for speedy file transfers and smooth, 4K video playback. Users are also able to rapidly free up space on their smart devices by batch offloading using the Joy Drive app. A two-year limited warranty is provided.

Seagate Joy Drive will be on sale in March 2018 at JD.com, with a street price in China of 660 CNY ($99). For more information, please visit https://www.seagate.com/consumer/backup/joy-drive/.

