Senet and TEKTELIC Communications Collaborate to Extend CES Internet of Things Network Availability

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senet, a leading provider of cloud-based software, global connectivity service platforms and network build-out for the Internet of Things (IoT), and TEKTELIC Communications, a leading manufacturer of carrier grade LoRaWAN™ IoT gateways and sensors, today announced a collaborative expansion of Senet’s LoRaWAN network in Las Vegas to support CES Internet of Things product and solution demonstrations.

Through this collaboration, companies demonstrating Low Power Wide Area sensors and applications are provided free carrier grade network services from Senet, delivered by TEKTELIC’s KONA Macro Gateways. The KONA Macro Gateway is differentiated by its high capacity and long-range RF coverage, Frequency Division Duplex (FDD), Rx frequency diversity and multiple concurrent Tx channels, built-in highly selective and configurable bandpass filters to reject and reduce out of band interference, multiple backhaul options, geolocation, GPS Hold Over, maintenance free long lifecycle and low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). TEKTELIC will also be showcasing their All-in-One Home Sensor which is designed to measure and report temperature, humidity, light, movement, motion, force and state. Demonstrations will highlight how the customizable features and over-the-air configuration, running over Senet’s LoRaWAN network services, are ideal for smart home and office environment monitoring and other commercial and industrial applications.

Roman Nemish, TEKTELIC’s Co-Founder and President said, “We are thrilled to be working with the Senet team to contribute to the advancement of their network across North America and in Las Vegas for CES. Senet is an excellent partner, LoRaWAN pioneer and LPWAN innovator with a diverse customer base. Our partnership has resulted in the delivery of unique product capabilities and best practices related to providing carrier grade LoRaWAN coverage, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to further advance and evolve the LoRaWAN standard.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with TEKTELIC to provide the CES community with reliable and expansive network coverage for a variety of commercial and industrial Internet of Things demonstrations,” said Dave Kjendal, CTO of Senet. “TEKTELIC is an instrumental partner in the ongoing expansion of Senet’s public Low Power Wide Area network services and the KONA Macro is an outstanding option within our portfolio of supported LoRaWAN gateways.”

In addition to Senet partners contributing to its CES network infrastructure buildout, several partners are demonstrating LoRaWAN applications on the Senet public network. Demonstrations are being conducted in CES demo suites throughout Las Vegas, at Tech East in the IoT Infrastructure pavilion and in the LoRa Alliance booth (#2121) at Westgate Las Vegas.

Teams from Senet and TEKTELIC will be at CES for meetings with customers, potential customers and media. To schedule a meeting with Senet, please contact Ken Lynch at klynch@senetco.com. TEKTELIC will be displaying their end-to-end LoRaWAN solutions including gateways, sensors and applications in Suite 31-201 (31 floor), Venetian I Palazzo. To request a meeting, please contact Barney Barnowski at +1-403-801-4123, bbarnowski@tektelic.com or visit the TEKTELIC suite.

TEKTELIC and Senet are both contributing members of the LoRa Alliance™, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the interoperability and standardization of Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) technologies to drive implementation of the IoT.

About Senet, Inc.

Founding and Contributing member of the LoRa Alliance, Senet is the leader in global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity used to instrument the physical world and enable businesses to revolutionize their operations. With core values centered around changing the world for the better, Senet is committed to promoting IoT Network and Network Management innovation, and supports an open partner ecosystem to ensure that IoT realizes its full potential of delivering economic, environmental, and social improvements. Senet is dedicated to supporting the LoRaWAN protocol as the open global standard for secure, carrier-grade Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) connectivity for IoT solutions across all industries. For additional information, visit http://www.senetco.com.

About TEKTELIC Communications Inc.

TEKTELIC Communications develops and manufactures high performance wireless products including, Highly Scalable Carrier-Grade LoRaWAN Gateways and Sensors, NB IoT Solutions, 4G-5G Small Cells, and High Power & High Efficiency Radios solutions. With its world class and proven RF expertise and growing portfolio of IPR TEKTELIC offers a complete set of products and design services that enables TEKTELIC to quickly develop and transition products from concept to production. TEKTELIC is valued for reducing technology risks, accelerating time to market, and developing cost optimized products for volume production. For more information please visit www.tektelic.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.