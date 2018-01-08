Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.2 Million Order to Upgrade High-Power Solid-State Amplifiers

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 8, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its New York-based subsidiary, Comtech PST Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received a $1.2 million order to upgrade solid-state, high-power amplifiers from a major prime contractor.

This upgrade of existing field proven hardware enables the end user to leverage their previous investment and to continue to be able to address evolving electronic warfare needs.

In commenting on this contract award, Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp said, "This order clearly demonstrates our continued leadership position in providing electronic warfare technology and the ongoing need for our solid-state high-power amplifiers that are utilized by major OEMs in both domestic and international markets."

Comtech PST Corp. (www.comtechpst.com) is a leading independent supplier of broadband, high-power, high performance RF microwave amplifiers and control components for use in a broad spectrum of applications including defense, radar, medical, satellite communications systems and instrumentation.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

