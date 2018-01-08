Visa and Dynamics Unveil the World’s First Wallet Card

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa and Dynamics today unveiled the Dynamics Wallet Card™, a connected payment card, at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The Visa-branded version of the Wallet Card is the same size and shape as a normal Visa credit or debit card, yet it incorporates multiple features and technologies not previously found in a single payment card. Features of the Wallet Card range from the capacity to access multiple cards – whether EMV-, contactless- or magnetic stripe-based – to a programmable on-card display that enables account information, such as alerts or coupons, to be sent to the cardholder via an embedded antenna.

“Innovation in the payments category is not limited to wearables, cars, security or mobile technology – there is still much that can be done to update the card-based experience, which continues to be the primary form factor used globally to complete digital payments transactions,” said Mark Nelsen, senior vice president of risk and authentication products, Visa. “Having collaborated with Dynamics since they launched their first product several years ago, we’re excited about the many unique benefits that the Visa Wallet Card can offer to both financial institutions and cardholders, alike.”

Wallet Card includes a cell phone chip and cell phone antenna so data can be transferred between Wallet Card and a consumer’s bank anywhere in the world and at any time of the day.

The device offers a number of cardholder benefits and cutting-edge technologies, including:

Multiple Cards in One : Cardholders can access their debit, credit, pre-paid, multicurrency, one-time use, or loyalty cards on a single card with the tap of a button. Account information is shown on the on-card display with the ability to toggle between cards or accounts.

: Cardholders can access their debit, credit, pre-paid, multicurrency, one-time use, or loyalty cards on a single card with the tap of a button. Account information is shown on the on-card display with the ability to toggle between cards or accounts. Instant Issuance: As the first instant, digital card platform, financial institutions can distribute Visa Wallet Card anywhere and at any time – such as in their retail branches or at events, and consumers can activate it right away.

As the first instant, digital card platform, financial institutions can distribute Visa Wallet Card anywhere and at any time – such as in their retail branches or at events, and consumers can activate it right away. Greater Security: A bank can quickly delete a compromised card account number and replace it with a new account number, providing convenience and peace of mind for the cardholder.

A bank can quickly delete a compromised card account number and replace it with a new account number, providing convenience and peace of mind for the cardholder. Alerts and Messages: An on-card, 65,000-pixel display shows both account information and allows messages to be sent to the Visa Wallet Card at any time. For example, after every purchase, a message may be sent to notify the consumer of the purchase and their remaining balance if they used a pre-paid or debit card. Cardholders can also receive coupons directly on the display or be notified of a suspicious purchase and click on “Not Me” to report suspected fraud and request a new card number.

An on-card, 65,000-pixel display shows both account information and allows messages to be sent to the Visa Wallet Card at any time. For example, after every purchase, a message may be sent to notify the consumer of the purchase and their remaining balance if they used a pre-paid or debit card. Cardholders can also receive coupons directly on the display or be notified of a suspicious purchase and click on “Not Me” to report suspected fraud and request a new card number. Self-Charging Battery: An organic chip ensures the payment card charges itself through normal operation and doesn’t require any work for the cardholder.

“Visa supported the initial launches of Dynamics first- and second-generation powered cards which brought new functionality to payment cards,” said Jeffrey Mullen, CEO of Dynamics Inc. “Today, we are pleased to again have Visa by our side as an integral partner and thought leader as we launch Wallet Card, our most innovative payment card to-date.”

Availability to Financial Institutions & Consumers

For financial institutions interested in piloting the Wallet Card, it will be available in early 2018.

For consumers wishing to be notified when a particular card will be made available to the public, they can register today at www.getwalletcard.com.

CES 2018

Dynamics Wallet Card will be on display in booth 30359 at CES 2018, which runs January 9-12 in Las Vegas. The product will also be included in the Innovations Showcase at Tech West, Venetian, Ballroom E.

About Visa

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit usa.visa.com/aboutvisa, visacorporate.tumblr.com and @VisaNews.

About Dynamics Inc.

Dynamics has three business units – an intelligent card, value-added processing, and phone payment technology business unit. The Company’s intelligent card division has introduced market defining card products such as the world’s first multiple account card (Canada), the world’s first password protected card (Asia), and the world’s first multiple co-brand card (USA). The Company’s value-added processing division provides real-time loyalty and purchase notification to over 10 million consumers and includes customers such as Tim Hortons and the Upper Deck Company. The Company also produces pay-by-phone technology that is used in millions of cell phones. LG Electronics leverages Dynamics technology in LG Pay. Dynamics has raised over $110 million dollars in funding from investors including MasterCard, CIBC, Adams Capital Management, and Bain Capital Ventures. Dynamics operates multiple manufacturing facilities, physical card personalization, and remote data trusted service manager (TSM) facilities, with its Global Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa., APAC headquarters in Singapore, LATAM headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and EMEA headquarters in New York. More information on the company, its technology and applications can be found at www.dynamicsinc.com.