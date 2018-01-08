Groupe SEB Strengthens Its Position in Egypt

ECULLY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) is pleased to announce the signing with its long-standing partner in Egypt, the Zahran family, of an agreement on the merger of small electrical appliances and cookware businesses with a view to reinforcing its local manufacturing base in Egypt to serve the local and export markets.

Founded in 1967, Zahran Group is the leading cookware manufacturer in Egypt. It has two industrial sites and 11 Zahran-branded stores and employs over 700 people. Since 1973, it has been manufacturing and marketing cookware under the Tefal and Zahran brands in Egypt.

In addition, in 2013, Groupe SEB set up a 75%-controlled joint venture with Zahran Group, Groupe Seb Egypt, to produce and sell small electrical appliances, including vacuum cleaners, blenders and small food processors, primarily under the Moulinex and Tefal brands. The plant is located in Borg El-Arab near Alexandria.

With a view to strengthening the current collaboration, Groupe SEB and the Zahran family decided to form a new entity, Groupe SEB Egypt Zahran, owned 55% by Groupe SEB and 45% by Zahran. This new company unites the two business activities -Small electrical appliances and cookware- and aims at:

stepping up sales growth in Egypt and taking full advantage of the strong potential of the domestic market;

capitalizing on the relationship of trust built over many years with Zahran;

reinforcing the Group’s production base in the region in order to facilitate access to certain markets, in Africa and the Middle East.

The transaction, subject to the approval of the Egyptian regulatory authorities, is expected to be finalised in second quarter 2018.

Groupe SEB revenue in Egypt for 2017 amounts to around €20 million.

