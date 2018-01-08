CES 2018: Ring Provides Whole Home Security Like Never Before With Latest Security Devices

The Ring product line, along with the Ring Neighborhoods network, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete home and neighborhood security in a way no other company has before.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ring, the leader in home security, unveiled at CES 2018 its whole home security ecosystem, which includes several new security devices that bolster the Ring of Security around homes and neighborhoods. Among the new products are two new indoor/outdoor security cameras and a line of smart, connected outdoor lights, called Ring Beams. Additionally, Ring announced its new, professionally monitored home security system, Ring Alarm, which will begin shipping to customers in spring 2018. The Ring product line, along with the Ring Neighborhoods network, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete home and neighborhood security in a way no other company has before.

Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said: “In order to execute on our mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods, homeowners need security that is affordable, proactive, easy to install, and comprehensive. All Ring products are integrated so homeowners can create a complete security system with custom zones, commands and settings to best deter thieves. As we begin shipping Ring Alarm, which offers professional monitoring and unlimited cameras at just $10 per month, and continue to innovate and layer new products and features into the Ring of Security and Ring Neighborhoods network, we’re going to make being a burglar in 2018 a very tough job.”

Stick Up Cam Elite

Indoor/outdoor security camera

Two-way audio

Advanced motion sensors with zone detection

1080p HD video

Power of Ethernet (POE) or standard wall outlet

Wi-Fi or POE for internet

Stick Up Cam

Indoor/outdoor security camera

Weatherproof

Battery-powered

1080p HD video

Two-way audio

Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR) motion sensors with zone detection

Compatible with Ring’s Solar Panel Charger

Ring Beams

Ring recently acquired Mr. Beams, an innovative LED lighting technology company, in order to integrate smart, energy-efficient lights into more of its security devices and release new, standalone outdoor security lights, called Ring Beams.

Patented, smart, outdoor security lights

Integrate with Ring app and all Ring security Cams and Doorbells

Pathway lights

Step lights

Spotlights

Ring Alarm

The much anticipated Ring Alarm will begin shipping in spring 2018; bundles start at just $199 and include:

Base Station

Keypad

Contact Sensor (for a window or door)

Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR)

Z-Wave Extender

Ring Protect Plans

24/7 professional monitoring

Cloud video storage for an unlimited amount of Ring devices at any location

Free Ring mobile app usage

10 percent off all future Ring.com device purchases

CES 2018

Stop by the Ring booth (Sands, Halls A-D - 42525) at CES 2018 January 9-12 to learn more about Ring’s new security devices coming in 2018. Ring will host a press conference at 1 p.m. PST on January 10 at its booth with Ring spokesperson Shaquille O’Neal and Ring founder Jamie Siminoff to discuss all the new Ring products and features coming in 2018. In addition, Ring Spotlight Cam, a 2018 CES Innovations Award Honoree, will be on display in the Innovation Showcase, Tech West, Venetian Ballroom E/F. Ring will also be exhibiting at Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage on January 8 and Showstoppers at the Wynn Hotel on January 9.

About Ring

Ring's mission is to reduce crime in neighborhoods by creating a Ring of Security around homes and communities with its suite of home security products. The Ring product line, along with the Ring Neighborhoods network, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete, proactive home and neighborhood security in a way no other company has before. In fact, one Los Angeles neighborhood saw a 55 percent decrease in home break-ins after Ring Doorbells were installed on just 10 percent of homes. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.