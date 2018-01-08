Prodware Group: Strategic Signatures in Belgium and Luxembourg

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Prodware Group (Paris:ALPRO) is pleased to announce a series of major signatures in Belgium and Luxembourg that speak to its expertise in the new Microsoft Dynamics 365 online platform and in companies’ digital transformation.

The Group was chosen by six companies in four sectors: finance, manufacturing, institutions, and services for professionals.

In finance, Alliance Bokiau (a Belgian insurance brokerage firm) chose Prodware to carry out its entire digital transformation, and one of the largest worldwide insurance groups made the same choice to migrate its IT system to the Dynamics 365 online platform.

In manufacturing, Normacorc (manufacturer of wine corks) chose Prodware in order to adopt the Dynamics 365 online platform.

In the realm of institutions, UNESCO (international aid service in education, science, culture and information) and Santhea (francophone Belgian organization that advocates for and promotes care-providing establishments) both chose Prodware.

Finally, in terms of services for businesses who want to set up Dynamics 365 online for customer service, Tiama (a quality control company) chose Prodware to migrate to this solution.

Presence in the United States: a significant commercial advantage

The recent arrival of Prodware in the United States has strengthened the Prodware Group's support offer, as the companies Tiama and Normacorc wish to extend the process of migrating their old IT system to the Dynamics 365 online platform to their North American entities.

“As a historical and strategic partner of Microsoft, we are particularly pleased with these new projects, which demonstrate the aptness of our strategy based on the Dynamics 365 online platform and digital technology, and our successful growth in the USA is. We are reaping the fruits of our labor to reposition ourselves on future and margin-bearing market.” says Stéphane Conrard, Deputy Managing Director of Prodware.

Next publication: Revenue for 4th quarter 2017: February 22, 2018, after close of trading.

About Prodware

Founded in 1989, Prodware (www.prodware.fr) is an international group specializing in publishing/integration and hosting management solutions for businesses.

Prodware is Microsoft’s premier partner in the EMEA region and has nearly 1,240 employees supporting 20,000 customers in 14 countries.

Armed with a powerful R&D structure, unique expertise in industrializing best practices and top-notch strategic alliances, the group aims to deploy its Prodware Adjust solution worldwide.

Prodware is a corporate citizen and supports its customers in their sustainable development approach with its range of GreenITude services (www.greenitude.fr). Prodware is one of the top companies in the Gaia Index.

Prodware is a company eligible for FCPI (innovation funds), SRI funds and SME PEA (equity savings plan) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index.

EURONEXT GROWTH (formerly ALTERNEXT)

ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 Services informatiques

Prodware is eligible for inclusion in FCPI (mutual funds that invest in innovative companies) - Prodware is a responsible company

and is a signatory to the UN Global Compact.