FanDuel Names Christian Laettner CMO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, FanDuel announced its new social content video series called Christian Laettner: Office Motivator. Laettner, the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Famer and member of the original 1992 Olympic “Dream Team,” brings his brash and controversial personality to the offices of FanDuel in the fictional role of Chief Motivational Officer (CMO). The video series debuts Monday, January 8 as part of FanDuel’s #MotivationMonday.

“I enjoyed taking part in FanDuel’s holiday video as Santa Laettner,” said Laettner. “When they called me with the funny concept of motivating office people, I knew it was the perfect fit.”

Produced by Hangar Four, the first episode in the humorous series will follow Christian Laettner as he tries to motivate a group of millennials, who may or may not know of his legendary basketball prowess.

Christian Laettner: Office Motivator: https://youtu.be/NI6kAaujFWc

“Christian has a reputation for being intense and not caring what people think of him,” said Justine Sacco, Vice President of Communications at FanDuel. “But he has this amazing sense of humor and loved the opportunity to poke fun at his persona for laughs.”

Christian Laettner: Office Motivator will be available via FanDuel’s Facebook and Twitter platforms on Monday’s at 10 AM ET (#MotivationMonday #FanDuelCMO)

“I got a chance to throw basketballs at millenials, show off my legendary ping pong skills and, above all make people laugh,” said Laettner. “The videos were a lot of fun to film and I love that I can now add CMO to my Twitter profile.”

About FanDuel

Founded in 2009, FanDuel has redefined fantasy sports in pursuit of its mission of making sports more exciting. FanDuel offers a multitude of one-day, weekly and season-long game options for NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Golf, WNBA, and the EPL, with new public and private leagues forming daily, ranging in size from two to thousands of players. The Official Partner of the NBA, FanDuel drives fan engagement, hosting numerous live events and creating once-in- a-lifetime experiences for sports fans throughout the year. FanDuel is based in New York City with offices in Los Angeles, Orlando, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. FanDuel has raised funding from KKR, Google Capital, Time Warner/Turner Sports, Shamrock Capital, NBC Sports Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Pentech Ventures, Piton Capital and Bullpen Capital.