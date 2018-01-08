Elior Group : Areas Strengthens Foothold in Mexico with Contract for 10 New Points of Sale at Guadalajara Airport

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Areas, the global concession catering brand of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), has won a 5-year catering contract to manage 10 restaurants at Guadalajara International Airport in Mexico. Scheduled to open in summer 2018, these points of sale round out Areas’ current catering offer at the Mexican airport, which comprises 8 restaurants and 13 stores.

Areas: leading concession catering operator in Mexico and Guadalajara Airport

Areas’ involvement in the far-reaching project to modernize Guadalajara Airport by 2023 will enable the company to consolidate its positions in this region. Present in Mexico since 2001, Areas currently manages 205 points of sale, 163 of which in 24 Mexican airports.

Commenting on the contract win, Areas CEO for Spain, Portugal and Latin America, Oscar Vela stated: “ We take great pride in the fact that Pacific Airport Group has entrusted us with the task of developing a tailored catering solution that is both innovative and forward-looking for Guadalajara Airport. The high quality offered by these new points of sale, both in terms of cuisine and customer service, will take the airport into a new era. This contract gives us a more up-market profile and strengthens our position as Mexico’s most ground-breaking airport concessions operator."

A pioneering project for Mexico

Designed to enhance the passenger experience, Areas’ catering solution for Guadalajara International Airport includes a range of innovative concepts comprising some internationally-renowned Mexican, Asian and Italian culinary brands, as well as several bakery outlets, a cocktail bar and an Argentinean bistro.

Inside the airport terminal, Areas plans to install The Mercado Providencia, a market-format brand named after one of Guadalajara’s best-known restaurants, as well as other catering concepts such as Ciénaga, Pizza Amore, Asian Street Food, The Urban Corner, The Drinks, Punta del Cielo, and a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream parlor.

Areas’ offering will also include a Deli&Cia point of sale (the company’s own international brand which offers fresh and healthy produce), as well as two reputed franchises, Carl’s Jr. and Subway, and a Novecento bistro, specialized in Argentinean cuisine.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and travel markets. Now operating in 16 countries, the Group generated €6,422 million in revenue through 25,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2016-2017. Our 127,000 employees serve 5.5 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience. We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004 and we reached the GC Advanced level in 2015. The professional excellence of our teams, as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

