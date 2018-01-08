Endava and Velocity Partners Announce Merger to Become a Truly Global IT Player

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endava, a global technology company with a growing footprint in North America and Western Europe, today announced a merger with Velocity Partners, an innovative software development company with a strong presence in Latin America. This strategic move will expand technology services, scalability, geography, and capabilities to current and new clients on a global scale.

The resulting organisation will have over 4,600 people, and the additional six agile software development centres across Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia will complement Endava’s existing delivery capability from centres across Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, Macedonia, and Colombia.

This will enable Endava, which provides agile, digital, and automation solutions to some of the world’s leading finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail companies, to further expand its footprint in North America and offer the world-class nearshore delivery model which has fuelled its success over the years. The company has a strong business performance with revenues up 38% year on year, supported by a mix of solid organic growth and acquisition-led international expansion.

Peter Stroeve, Managing Partner at Velocity Partners said: “We always aimed to be the nearshore Agile software leader, where talented people achieve their potential and clients gain a partner they trust. By becoming part of the Endava group, our clients will have access to an expanded set of solutions and services, while giving our staff access to new career paths, which will translate into new opportunities to work in global projects, as well as improved work environments and access to better training programmes.”

John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO said: “The Velocity team has distributed Agile in their DNA and an innovative approach, which will mean added capabilities to help our clients on their journey from idea to production and enable them to be more engaging, responsive, and efficient. We are building a global technology company and we are an aspirational brand for IT professionals in the regions in which we operate, attracting the best talent and offering great career and people development opportunities.”

ABOUT VELOCITY PARTNERS

Velocity Partners is an innovative global nearshore software development outsourcing company with over 12 years of experience delighting its clients and employees. The company offers high-value, high quality team augmentation solutions to companies of all sizes. Effective use of local talent in their development centres along with their deep roots in Lean and Agile processes allows Velocity Partners to provide a superior final product to all industries.

Velocity Partners has over 500 employees located in offices in North America and delivery centres located in Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, and Venezuela.

Velocity Partners understands that employees are the key to success and it's important to meet their personal and professional needs. Teams are foundational to success at Velocity Partners. Through teamwork and collaboration their client success is achieved and there is a strong belief in leadership setting the vision and then empowering employees to work together towards one goal – customer success.

ABOUT ENDAVA

Endava is a privately-owned, global technology company, with over 17 years of experience of working with some of the world’s leading Finance, Insurance, Telecommunications, Media, Technology, and Retail companies. Through their Digital Evolution, Agile Transformation, and Automation solutions, Endava is helping clients be more engaging, responsive and efficient.

Endava has over 4,000 employees located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Colombia, Moldova, Romania, Macedonia, Serbia, and Bulgaria.

Along with investing in long term customer relationships, Endava recognised the importance of providing rewarding and challenging careers for people and, by doing so, has established itself as the employer of choice for the best and brightest engineers.