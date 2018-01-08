Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Adopts PeraHealth’s Real-Time Clinical Surveillance Technology to Support Quality Initiatives

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PeraHealth, a provider of predictive, real-time clinical surveillance solutions, today announces that Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network will be the first health system in Wisconsin to adopt the company’s predictive analytics technology. Recognized for its leadership in quality by Vizient, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin will leverage PeraHealth solutions to proactively identify patients at risk for serious health issues and improve ICU optimization by visualizing a holistic view of the patient’s condition.

PeraHealth’s solutions will leverage data from Froedtert’s EHR platform, Epic, to drive predictive analytics and help care teams visualize when a patient’s health may be changing – helping clinicians identify early changes in a patient’s condition before these changes may be apparent through vital signs. Where PeraTrend provides clinicians with a visual dashboard of the patient’s condition in real-time, PeraAnalytics is a retrospective analytics platform with ready-to-review dashboards to help benchmark and visualize quality improvement over time.

“Doing everything possible to ensure safe, appropriate care is what the best hospitals do,” says Andrew S. Resnick, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Froedtert Hospital and Medical College Physicians. “Although our outcomes are already among the best in the nation, PeraHealth’s technology will allow us to set the bar even higher. The solutions are another tool to support our clinicians in making timely, appropriate and safe care decisions for our patients.”

PeraHealth’s solutions are powered by the Rothman Index (RI), the only comprehensive predictive general measure of patient condition for healthcare providers, leveraging hospitals’ existing EHRs and utilizing real-time data to quantify and visualize patient acuity and risk. While other early warning systems depend only on vital signs and EHR data, the RI model uses a range of physiological measures – including labs, vital signs and nursing assessments – and produces a continuous measure of patient condition, across all diseases, conditions and care settings.

“Timely and accurate information is vital, and traditional patient warning systems tend to come too late and/or generate false alerts for care teams,” says PeraHealth CEO Stephanie Alexander. “We are looking forward to working with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and helping them leverage our technology to address critical areas of care, which are strongly tied to quality and improved outcome initiatives.”

PeraHealth’s predictive analytics solutions will be deployed across the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network in early 2018. These solutions will be used specifically to:

Support early detection of physiologic changes;

Identify opportunities earlier for palliative care consults;

Aid rapid response teams in detecting general condition deterioration trends;

Prioritize patient bedside visits, nursing assignments; and

Maximize capacity management (bed management, ICU optimization).

About The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin supporting a shared mission of patient care, innovation, medical research and education. The health network operates eastern Wisconsin’s only academic medical center and adult Level I Trauma Center at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, an internationally recognized training and research center engaged in thousands of clinical trials and studies. The Froedtert & MCW health network, which includes four community hospital campuses, more than 1,600 physicians and nearly 40 health centers and clinics, draws patients from throughout the Midwest and the nation. In its most recent fiscal year, outpatient visits exceeded 1.1 million, inpatient admissions to our hospitals were 49,250 and visits to our network physicians totaled 932,000.

About PeraHealth

PeraHealth is transforming healthcare through the intelligent use of data. PeraHealth solutions, powered by the Rothman Index, provide a visual representation of the patient’s condition and progress in real time. Leading hospitals and health systems utilize PeraHealth predictive analytics to improve quality and reduce cost. Clinical results include reducing all-cause mortality rates, length of stay, and readmissions. For more information, visit PeraHealth.com and @PeraHealth.