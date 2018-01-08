Collaboration between PoLTE and Riot Micro Enables Ultra-Low Power Location Capabilities in IoT Systems

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CES 2018-- PoLTE Corporation and Riot Micro today announced a technology collaboration to enable ultra-low power LTE Internet of Things (IoT) solutions with highly accurate location positioning for indoor and outdoor applications. The collaboration combines the advantages of Riot Micro’s RM1000 with those of PoLTE’s recently announced Lite-Touch location architecture.

Riot Micro will support PoLTE’s location interface in the RM1000, the industry’s lowest power baseband modem chip for the cellular IoT. Riot Micro’s innovative design approach can cut the power consumption of similar modem chips in half, at price points comparable to short-range wireless systems.

With support for PoLTE’s location interface, on-board modem data can be easily off-loaded to PoLTE cloud servers. From the cloud, PoLTE’s location engine will then accurately calculate location positioning of devices which would otherwise be constrained and hindered by processing power, memory, battery life, costs and size.

Leveraging the existing and ubiquitous LTE network, the combined solution will deliver secure and persistent location of any LTE-enabled mobile device inside or outside structures at a fraction of the cost, size or power consumption. This is a key differentiation compared to GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and hybrid location solutions which usually require at least two different technologies for outside and in-building tracking.

“The recent advances in our architecture allowed us to collaborate with an innovative company like Riot Micro to reduce the costs and power consumption of location positioning for connected devices such as wearables, logistics tags, sensors, and more,” said John Dow, CEO of PoLTE Corp. “Simple to deploy and system agnostic, our solution is designed to be highly efficient and accurate for the Cat-M category of LTE chip-sets that Riot Micro specializes in, enhancing its value to the cellular IoT market.”

“PoLTE’s technology is a perfect complement to our low-power chip-set design philosophy, and will open the doors for many OEMs seeking location positioning capabilities for their IoT and mobile devices,” said Peter Wong, CEO of Riot Micro. “The collaboration helps us meet our goal to offer affordable and ultra-low power chips that also incorporate the latest advanced features.”

Assembling a team of engineers with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and LTE expertise, Riot Micro designed its baseband modem chip by applying proven design techniques from Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Wi-Fi to LTE to drive down system cost and power.

The RM1000 is available now, supplied to OEMs and module manufacturers developing custom solutions. Riot Micro offers a full-range of customer support services, including reference designs, for evaluation and module design.

About Riot Micro

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Riot Micro designs purpose-built silicon for wireless IoT applications. Its customers are manufacturers and suppliers that are at the forefront of the Internet of Things.

About PoLTE Corporation

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, PoLTE is a software company offering a virtual location platform and a robust portfolio of patented location technologies for today’s hyper-connected world. Leveraging LTE, the most globally ubiquitous signal available, PoLTE’s cloud-based platform is capable of persistently and ubiquitously tracking the position of mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) devices (including those constrained by size, cost and power consumption) in real-time as they move seamlessly between outdoor and indoor environments. This method improves accuracy upwards of 10X over other methods and eliminates the need for multiple physical radios and chipsets (GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth). To learn more, visit www.PoLTE.com.