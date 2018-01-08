Dynamics Inc. Joins AT&T Partner Exchange

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CES -- Dynamics Inc. is combining its expertise with a leading reseller program in the channel, AT&T* Partner Exchange®. As a member of the AT&T Partner Exchange® reseller program, Dynamics can now bundle AT&T solutions with its own services to meet its business customers’ end-to-end needs.

Dynamics’ international bank, card issuer and payment network customers can choose from a comprehensive set of trusted solutions that run on the highly secure, reliable and scalable AT&T network to help stay ahead in today’s marketplace.*

“ This year at CES, Dynamics introduced the Wallet Card™, which is poised to redefine the way consumers and businesses think of credit cards. Wallet Card enables a close, more secure connection between banks, retailers and consumers,” said Jeffrey Mullen, CEO of Dynamics Inc.

“ Technological advancements are changing everything for business customers, and their challenges are becoming increasingly complex. They’ve come to rely on trusted advisors like Dynamics,” said Randall Porter, vice president, AT&T Partner Exchange. “ Working with Dynamics, we will be able to provide the products and services they need to help their business customers succeed today and in the future.”

About Dynamics Inc.

Dynamics has three business units – an intelligent card, value-added processing, and phone payment technology business unit. The Company’s intelligent card division has introduced market defining card products such as the world’s first multiple account card (Canada), the world’s first password protected card (Asia), and the world’s first multiple co-brand card (USA). The Company’s value-added processing division provides real-time loyalty or purchase notification to millions of consumers and includes customers such as Tim Hortons and the Upper Deck Company. The Company also produces pay-by-phone technology that is used in cell phones. LG Electronics leverages Dynamics technology in LG Pay. Dynamics has raised over $110 million dollars in funding from investors including Mastercard, CIBC, Adams Capital Management, and Bain Capital Ventures. Dynamics operates multiple manufacturing facilities, physical card personalization, and remote data trusted service manager (TSM) facilities, with its Global Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa., APAC headquarters in Singapore, LATAM headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and EMEA headquarters in New York. More information on the company, its technology and applications can be found at www.dynamicsinc.com.

