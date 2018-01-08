Adimab Provides Year-End Update on 2017 Partnership Activities

LEBANON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adimab, LLC, the global leader in the discovery and optimization of fully human monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, today announced that in 2017 it entered into agreements with seven new companies. In addition, Adimab announced the expansion of 12 of its current partnerships and the achievement of 49 technical and development milestones across multiple collaborations.

In the past eight years, Adimab has partnered with over 50 companies for the discovery of therapeutic IgGs and bispecific antibodies, resulting in more than 200 therapeutic programs generated using the Adimab Platform. New alliances for 2017 include Moderna Therapeutics, Anokion Therapeutics, Mapp Biopharmaceuticals, Magenta Therapeutics, and Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, among others. In addition, Adimab expanded its collaborations with Novartis, Sanofi, Biogen, Kite, Mersana, Surface Oncology, and several others.

“ Magenta Therapeutics is developing first-in-class therapeutics to extend the curative power of bone marrow transplant and cell therapies to more patients,” said Jason Gardner, D.Phil., Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-founder, Magenta Therapeutics. “ Adimab has been an important partner for our work to optimize the therapeutic profiles of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in our pipeline and we look forward to their continued collaboration as we advance these important programs.”

In July of 2017, Adimab expanded its partnership with Lilly through a Platform Transfer agreement, whereby Lilly’s San Diego site was enabled to use the Adimab Platform for IgG discovery, optimization, and bispecific engineering. Under the terms of the agreement Lilly is able to pursue any target of choice, with no restrictions on number of targets or disease areas. Lilly will also be able to access future improvements to the Adimab Platform.

“ 2017 has been another great year for us. We have generated multiple new collaborations, but more importantly we have seen several existing relationships expand significantly. Successful projects are by far the best form of validation and seeing twelve partners come back to expand their access to the Adimab Platform is very encouraging,” stated Guy Van Meter, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Adimab. “ Being a technology company rather than a product company lets us focus solely on our partners. We are highly invested in the success of their therapeutic programs.”

About Adimab

Over the past eight years Adimab has partnered with over 50 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at Merck, Novo Nordisk, Biogen, GSK and Lilly. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novo Nordisk, Biogen, GSK, Roche, Novartis, Lilly, Genentech, Celgene, Gilead, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Sanofi and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Innovent, Alector, Surface Oncology, Potenza and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Kite, Merrimack, Mersana, Five Prime, Jounce, Acceleron, and Arsanis.

Adimab’s integrated antibody discovery and optimization platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most aggressive standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit http://www.adimab.com.