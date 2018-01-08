Sky VR Studio Selects Jaunt to Bring Its Immersive Content Library to Life in 2018

Jaunt XR Platform is now available to media companies, brands, content aggregators and enterprise customers enabling them to deliver immersive virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality content directly to audiences through their owned and operated channels. (Photo: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jaunt Inc., the global partner of choice for producing and distributing immersive content, today announced a major new partnership for the Jaunt XR Platform with Sky, Europe’s leading entertainment company.

Jaunt’s XR Platform is a state of the art white label immersive content distribution solution that enables media companies, brands, content aggregators and enterprise customers to deliver immersive content directly to audiences through their owned and operated channels.

Sky VR Studio, Sky’s in-house virtual reality studio, will use the technology to deliver content to consumers via its popular Sky VR app. Sky will become the first media company to adopt the Jaunt XR Platform for the distribution of its VR content, which includes experiences that allow viewers to explore inside The Jungle Book’s King Louis’ temple as well as ride a Star Wars X-wing starfighter fighting Imperial forces.

The partnership marks the launch of the Jaunt XR Platform and will be one of the immersive technology company’s showcase demonstrations at CES 2018 in Las Vegas this month.

Gary Davey, Managing Director of Content at Sky said, “The viewing habits of our customers are evolving and the appetite for immersive content is growing day by day. Since launching the Sky VR Studio in 2016, we’ve been at the forefront of VR content creation – fusing together world-leading technology with the best storytelling and ideas. This year Sky will launch ‘Hold the World’, an inside look at the Natural History Museum’s collection of rare objects featuring a three-dimensional hologram of Sir David Attenborough – a world first.

“To deliver these experiences to our customers, we need the right platforms and technology. We’re excited to adopt the Jaunt XRP as it will let us take the next steps in our VR journey, helping ready the Sky VR App to handle the ever more innovative and complex VR experiences we will be creating.”

Dominic Collins, General Manager Jaunt International, said, “Sky is an example of a media company that is already producing fantastic immersive content for their viewers, naturally we wanted to give them the tools to distribute those experiences in a seamless way across their own channels. Sky, like many broadcasters, has a huge opportunity to pioneer the way in which immersive content enters and enriches the lives of consumers all over the world and we’re excited to power that vision.”

PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media (E&M) Outlook 2017-20211, predicts the UK's Entertainment and Media sector is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% over the next five years, driven by growth in VR and advertising.

For more details on the Jaunt XR Platform and its capabilities please visit https://www.jauntvr.com/xr-platform/.

About Jaunt Inc.

Jaunt is the global partner of choice for producing and distributing immersive virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality content. With the experience of over 300 immersive productions, Jaunt’s full-service global production house Jaunt Studios develops award winning branded content, co-productions and original experiences for both entertainment and enterprise customers. Jaunt’s state of the art immersive content distribution technology, the Jaunt XR Platform, is the white label solution of choice for media companies, sports leagues, brands, content aggregators and enterprise customers, enabling distribution of immersive content through their owned and operated channels.

Founded in 2013, Jaunt is the pioneer in providing end-to end solutions for creating and distributing immersive content across all platforms including Facebook 360, YouTube 360, and Twitter, native iOS and Android mobile apps, and all scaled VR, AR and MR headsets and platforms. Jaunt has been recognized with two Lumiere Awards, two Emmy nominations, one Emmy Award, and was recognized by Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative companies along with being on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 list two years in a row.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company maintains Jaunt Studios in Los Angeles, an EMEA business office in London, and a sales office in New York. In 2017, Jaunt established Shanghai-based Jaunt China, a VR company formed in partnership with Shanghai Media Group (SMG) and China Media Capital (CMC).

Jaunt’s investors include The Walt Disney Company, Evolution Media Partners, CMC, Highland Capital Partners, Redpoint Ventures, SMG, Axel Springer, ProSiebenSat.1 SE, The Madison Square Garden Company, Google Ventures, Peter Gotcher, and Sky (corporate.sky.com). Experience more at www.jauntvr.com.

About the Sky VR Studio

Sky VR Studio is a dedicated in-house facility established to create high quality, immersive VR content. The Sky VR app is the home of high quality, immersive VR content from Sky, and from selected third party VR producers. It currently plays host to a wide range of high end VR experiences, from Factory 42 produced Giselle, to full length VR documentaries featuring the likes of Team Sky and World Heavyweight Champion boxer Anthony Joshua.

About Sky

Sky is Europe's leading entertainment company, serving 22.5 million customers across seven countries - UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. The company has annual revenues of £12.9 billion and is Europe’s leading investor in television content with annual programming spend of over £6 billion.

From exclusive partnerships with HBO and Showtime, to Sky Original Productions, Sky offers the best and broadest range of content along with the best viewing experience to suit each and every customer.

Whether that’s through the multi-award winning next generation box, Sky Q, or Sky’s contract-free online streaming service, NOW TV, customers have access to the latest movies, drama, sports and kids entertainment wherever and whenever they like. This is all supported by Sky’s best in class customer service.

Sky’s success is not just based on what the company does but how it does it. Named as one of the Top 10 Green Companies in the World by Newsweek, one of the world’s most recognised rankings of business’s environmental performance, Sky ensures its responsible business strategy is embedded right across the group.

Sky has over 31,000 employees and is listed as one of The Times Top 50 employers for women. Sky is listed on the London Stock Exchange (SKY).

