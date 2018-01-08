CES 2018: Vayyar Imaging Unveils New Smart Home Sensors to Improve IoT Without Sacrificing Personal Privacy

Vayyar Imaging, the 3D imaging company whose technology can see through almost any object or material, today launched at CES 2018 its latest wave of sensors for the connected home. (Video: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vayyar Imaging, the 3D imaging company whose technology can see through almost any object or material, today launched at CES 2018 its latest wave of sensors for the connected home. This technology combines multiple capabilities into a single sensor that covers an entire apartment in all light conditions, while maintaining privacy. For the first time, Vayyar will demonstrate its smart home capabilities at CES 2018. Click here to watch a video demonstration.

By removing optics and the need for wearables or active participation by the user, Vayyar’s technology comes with nearly an endless list of applications that can be optimized for protecting consumer privacy and safety; from in-home elderly care to maintenance and security.

Vayyar has partnered with SoftBank Corp. to collaborate in the IoT field. Together they are developing applications that combine Softbank’s AI with Vayyar’s sensor technology for use in smart home, construction, and elderly care.

A few examples of Vayyar’s embedded 3D sensor capabilities include:

Determine if a person has fallen

Track sleeping patterns

Measure activity levels

Alert upon any breathing and vital sign anomalies

See through walls to detect leaks and infrastructure

Monitor the perimeter of the house and provide intruder alerts

Raviv Melamed, co-founder, CEO and Chairman of Vayyar, said: “The home is a place where people need to feel safe. In a world where IoT introduces an ever-growing number of sensors into people’s private spaces, we are on a mission to ensure that this is done without compromising a person’s right to safety and privacy.”

Due to the increased needs of the market, Vayyar recently raised $45 million in Series C financing to fund the advancement of its smart home sensor technology and continue to bring it to consumer markets. Using this advanced 3D imaging technology, Vayyar’s sensors track everything happening inside and around the home in real time, and work in conditions where cameras cannot; including smoke, poor lighting, fire, flooding, and more.

Vayyar, a previous CES Innovation Award Honoree, will make its first U.S. debut at CES 2018 by introducing these smart home sensors alongside its many other applications, including in the automotive and medical industries, in Las Vegas, January 9-12. Stop by Vayyar’s booth on the show floor in the Sands, Halls A-D, #40420, or at Pepcom on January 8, to learn more. Visit www.vayyar.com/press for images and other media assets.

About Vayyar Imaging

Vayyar Imaging is changing the imaging and sensing market with its breakthrough 3D imaging sensor technology. Utilizing a state-of-the-art embedded chip and advanced imaging algorithms, Vayyar’s mission is to help people worldwide improve their health, safety and quality of life using mobile, low-cost, and safe 3D imaging sensors. Visit www.vayyar.com to learn more.