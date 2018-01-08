Tantalum and Agero Partner to Deliver On-Demand Roadside Assistance Services

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CES 2018 - Tantalum Corporation, the leading innovator and end-to-end services provider in the connected car market, and Agero, a market leader in software enabled driver assistance services to automotive manufacturers and insurance providers in North America, have announced a partnership to deliver an integrated On-Demand Roadside Assistance to Tantalum’s customer base in the US. The solution will enable mobile carriers and auto manufacturers to respond quickly to everyday roadside events to perform towing, lockouts, jumpstarts, tire changes, winching and fuel deliveries.

The strategic partnership provides customers with enhanced roadside safety by connecting Agero’s roadside services into Tantalum’s Connected Car platform to create a seamless buying experience. Utilizing Tantalum’s Connected Car platform, with a few simple taps, a driver can seamlessly request roadside assistance through Agero and assistance, including the required services, is dispatched. The user can then choose to automate the payment via Tantalum Pay.Car with no need for a membership or keying credit card info. Users can have significant savings and be reassured they have all the services they need, available instantly in their vehicle.

Ozgur Tohumcu, CEO of Tantalum, commented, “Cars break down. We don’t like it, but it’s a fact of life. Partnering with an industry leader like Agero has enabled Tantalum to provide our customers with peace of mind by quickly and proactively responding to roadside incidents. Through advanced telematics, your car actually knows what’s wrong with it, even if you don’t. We can use technology to get roadside assistance to you swiftly, knowing what has to be done when they arrive. This agreement takes us one step closer to fulfilling our mission to build a comprehensive connected car marketplace, bringing together all vehicle-related services with one easy payment system through our Pay.Car solution. The connected car services market will grow exponentially in the next few years as consumers demand access to increasingly rich content and services from the comfort of their car.”

“When your customer needs roadside assistance, the experience of requesting help and getting back on the road fast can be a true test to the customer experience,” said Jeff Blecher, Senior Vice President at Agero. “Agero is excited to partner its industry leading roadside assistance capabilities that leverage the most sophisticated machine learning matchmaking algorithms with Tantalum’s connected car platform. Together, Agero and Tantalum can provide their customers the best experience during less than ideal circumstances. We are thrilled to partner with Tantalum as they continue to build out their connected car services.”

About Tantalum

Tantalum Corporation is a leading innovator in the connected car space as an end-to-end services provider. As a best-in-class technology company, and building on proven value propositions, Tantalum’s mission is to offer the most innovative and open marketplace for aggregation and monetisation of vehicle-related services.

To drive the connected vehicle market forward, Tantalum has engaged with trusted partners to create the next generation “go-to” global ecosystem for the connected vehicle. Tantalum has built a device-agnostic platform to be integrated with non-proprietary platforms such as Android and iOS smartphones; and for in-vehicle embedded solutions, included in autonomous vehicles. Tantalum reliably connects its data and billing platform to customers’ value chains. Customers include telecom operators, auto manufacturers, insurance underwriters and brokers, government agencies and consumers.

Tantalum’s partners include global technology and automotive leaders: Samsung, TomTom, ATOS Worldline, SAP, PwC, Jaguar Land Rover and TNT.

About Agero

Agero’s mission is to safeguard consumers on the road through a unique combination of platform intelligence and human powered solutions, strengthening our clients’ relationships with their drivers. We are a leading provider of driving solutions, including roadside assistance, accident management, consumer affairs and telematics. The company protects 80 million vehicle owners in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and other diversified clients. Managing one of the largest national networks of service providers, Agero responds to more than 10 million consumer requests annually for assistance. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com and follow on Twitter @AgeroNews.