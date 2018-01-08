CORRECTING and REPLACING Vivint Smart Home Introduces Streety, a New App That Extends Smart Home Security to the Neighborhood

Neighbors can ask questions and post messages and videos to stay connected and resolve issues. (Photo: Business Wire)

With a neighbor’s permission, users can view live video from their neighbors’ outdoor or doorbell cameras. (Photo: Business Wire)

Streety will be available to anyone, whether or not they are a Vivint customer or have a camera. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the second paragraph after the bullets, the url should read www.streetyapp.com.

The corrected release reads:

VIVINT SMART HOME INTRODUCES STREETY, A NEW APP THAT EXTENDS SMART HOME SECURITY TO THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Streety provides a simple and secure way to help neighbors look out for each other and solve problems together

Today at CES 2018, Vivint Smart Home, the leading smart home services provider in North America, unveiled Streety, a free app that extends smart home security to the neighborhood. Streety makes it easy for neighbors to monitor neighborhood activity through a network of shared residential cameras. They can keep an eye on kids, cars and property through live video feeds and use recorded video clips to investigate incidents.

“Streety helps build stronger communities through smarter neighborhoods,” said Clint Gordon-Carroll, vice president and general manager of cameras at Vivint Smart Home. “As cameras are one of the fastest-growing product segments in the smart home industry, neighbors often ask each other if cameras captured something around their home or on the street. Streety makes it easy for neighbors to request and share video so they can take better action, faster.”

Beginning in Spring 2018, the free Streety app will be available to anyone in the U.S. and Canada, whether or not they are a Vivint customer or have a camera. Vivint customers can choose which of their cameras they want to make available for sharing, e.g., an outdoor camera or doorbell camera. Neighbors with non-Vivint cameras can upload and share video clips with their trusted Streety network.

The benefits of Streety include:

Monitor neighborhood activity. With a neighbor’s permission, users can view live video from their neighbors’ outdoor or doorbell cameras in the Streety app to monitor neighborhood activity, such as watching their kids playing in a friend’s yard or keeping an eye on a neighbor’s home while they are on vacation.

With a neighbor’s permission, users can view live video from their neighbors’ outdoor or doorbell cameras in the Streety app to monitor neighborhood activity, such as watching their kids playing in a friend’s yard or keeping an eye on a neighbor’s home while they are on vacation. Share video footage and investigate incidents together. Neighbors can ask questions and post messages and videos to stay connected and resolve issues. For example, following an incident such as a car break-in or stolen package, users can request video footage from other neighbors’ cameras to gather more information about the thief or the getaway car. Once the camera owner approves the request, Streety automatically generates the recorded video clip that they can share with each other and with the police.

Neighbors can ask questions and post messages and videos to stay connected and resolve issues. For example, following an incident such as a car break-in or stolen package, users can request video footage from other neighbors’ cameras to gather more information about the thief or the getaway car. Once the camera owner approves the request, Streety automatically generates the recorded video clip that they can share with each other and with the police. Access a trusted, private network. To ensure that sharing requests come only from neighbors living nearby, Streety limits neighborhood boundaries to a 300-yard radius and uses third-party verification services to match identities and addresses for new users.

As Streety is an open platform, Vivint invites other camera manufacturers to integrate with the app to create safer and more connected communities.

Learn more about Streety at www.streetyapp.com.

To experience a neighborhood with Streety at CES, visit booth #42131 at the Sands Expo.

Connect with Vivint Smart Home

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is the leading provider of smart home services in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than one million customers. J.D. Power rated Vivint Smart Home “Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Home Security Systems.” For more information, visit www.vivint.com.