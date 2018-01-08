Ashley Chloe, Inc., Brands Named as CES 2018 Innovation Award Honorees

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ashley Chloe, Inc., today announced that it has been named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree for both the Ashley Chloe Ensembl smart modular home entertainment system and the Rowkin Ascent true wireless active earbuds. Products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronics products across 28 product categories.

Ashley Chloe Ensembl™ ( CES Innovation Honoree - Smart Home and Home Audio/Video Components & Accessories categories ) : The world's first smart, modular, wirelessly-charged home entertainment system, take your smart home anywhere with Ensembl™ by Ashley Chloe. A projector, sound system, smart light, 360-degree camera and powerful charger, Ensembl™ expands to fit your life, both inside and in the great outdoors.

Rowkin Ascent™ (CES Innovation Honoree - Portable Media Players & Accessories and Headphones categories): Designed for the minimalist, the Rowkin Ascent true wireless active earbuds are the smallest in the industry. Coming equipped with Qi wireless charging, Comply ear tips, Bluetooth 5, 5.5mm drivers, extended range, 48 hours of charge/listening time, and its own app (including a "find my Rowkins" feature), Ascent showcases powerful range and battery.

Both the Ashley Chloe and Rowkin brands will be displayed in booth #44109 Tech West, Sands Expo, Level 2, at CES 2018, which runs January 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ashley Chloe, Inc., will be showcasing interactive Google Assistant capabilities throughout the week.

“Our vision has always been to share the possibilities that tech and style have to offer when merged together,” said Angela Pan, CEO and founder of Ashley Chloe, Inc. “We love designing new ways to innovate while keeping our customers in mind, staying completely functional, beautiful, and affordable -- We are honored to be recognized by the CES Innovation Awards for the third consecutive year and we are very excited to continue to expand our product portfolio.”

About Ashley Chloe, Inc.

Ashley Chloe, Inc., is a wireless audio company that designs high-quality lifestyle accessories. Its brand portfolio includes Ashley Chloe, offering beautiful technology for the modern lifestyle, and Rowkin, true wireless headphones at an affordable price point. Ashley Chloe, Inc. was established in 2014 by CEO Angela Pan in partnership with her husband, President Anson Liang.

About Ashley Chloe

Established in 2014, Ashley Chloe is a fashion-focused technology brand in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its goal is to break the notion that technology and fashion must be separate. Its values translate into its concepts. Ashley Chloe believes in a creative workplace that values every opinion equally, honing its focus in on innovating powerful elegance into modern engineering.

About Rowkin

Rowkin designs and produces products for the determined, bold, and daring. We create for those driven by adventure and those who live life in action. Rowkin is focused on creating innovative products that fit seamlessly into and improve people's everyday lives. Its goal is to empower people to keep moving forward. Rowkin unleashes people, enabling them to live the independent, active lives they want.