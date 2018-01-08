10x Genomics Announces Collaboration with Berry Genomics to Develop Next Generation Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

PLEASANTON, Calif. & BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10x Genomics, Inc., a company focused on accelerating genomic discovery, and Berry Genomics Co. Ltd (SZSE:000710), a company devoted to developing and offering genomic solutions for genetic diseases, today announced a collaboration to further develop approaches for next generation noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT). The parties will collaborate to enable a new service offering for Berry Genomics.

“Since its conceptualization in 2007, NIPT has been widely adopted in clinical laboratories throughout the world. It has fundamentally changed the way we detect genetic diseases. However, it is practically limited to a few diseases today. To change this, we are excited to collaborate with 10x Genomics to incorporate haplotype genomic information into the next generation of NIPT,” said Dr. Daixing Zhou, co-founder and chief executive officer of Berry Genomics.

The collaboration will be the first application of 10x Genomics’ technology in NIPT. The collaboration is expected to produce new insights by enabling haplotyping of cell-free fetal DNA in maternal plasma for prenatal diagnosis.

A proof-of-concept study for the novel NIPT approach was published in an article, “Universal haplotype- based noninvasive prenatal testing for single gene diseases,” in Clinical Chemistry by Dr. Winnie Hui, Ph.D., a researcher in the laboratory of Dennis Lo. The study demonstrated that linked-read sequencing was able to resolve the haplotypes of parental genomes and to identify single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) within and surrounding disease genes of interest. Following maternal plasma DNA sequencing and relative haplotype dosage (RHDO) analysis was used to infer the mutational status of the fetus for inheritance of Mendelian disorders.

“With this collaboration we will address an important unmet need in the NIPT market,” said Serge Saxonov, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of 10x Genomics. “Our technology, with its unique ability to resolve and haplotype genomic information, is well suited for developing NIPT applications. We are looking forward to collaborate with Berry Genomics to advance clinical research and enable a new service offering for our partner in China.”

The collaboration will be presented during the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 8, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. PT by Serge Saxonov, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer.

More information about the technique can be found in the publication:

Universal haplotype-based noninvasive prenatal testing for single gene diseases

Hui WW et al. Clin Chem. 2017 Feb;63(2):513-524.

doi: 10.1373/clinchem.2016.268375. PMID: 27932412.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is building tools for scientific discovery that reveal and address the true complexities of biology and disease. Through a combination of novel microfluidics, chemistry and bioinformatics, our award-winning Chromium™ System is enabling researchers around the world to more fully understand the fundamentals of biology at unprecedented resolution and scale. Learn more at www.10xGenomics.com.

#GOEXPONENTIAL

About Berry Genomics

Berry Genomics (www.berrygenomics.com) is a leading biotech company in China which develops and commercializes next-generation, sequencing-based integrated solutions for clinical applications, primarily in genetic testing and oncology testing. Berry Genomics pioneered non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) in China and is the leading provider of NIPT in China. Like NIPT, the products and technologies under development at Berry Genomics will address unmet needs of other genetic diseases and cancer. Berry Genomics is listed in Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the ticker number of 000710.