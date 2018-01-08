MGI Genetic Sequencer Certified in New 10x Genomics Compatible Program

PLEASANTON, Calif. & SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10x Genomics, Inc. and MGI, a subsidiary of BGI, today announced that the BGISEQ-500RS genetic sequencer has met the rigorous standards of the new 10x Genomics Compatible Program. MGI will also ensure that the MGISEQ series genetic sequencers will meet the 10x Genomics Compatible Program standards before shipping the instruments in February 2018.

This is the first partnership for the 10x Genomics Compatible Program, which will build a global partnership ecosystem to further enable 10x Genomics’ sequencing applications. The 10x Genomics Compatible Program seeks to establish a global ecosystem of sequencing-based vendors to deliver complete workflow solutions to customers.

"MGI will have four sequencers on the market—the BGISEQ-500RS, BGISEQ-50, MGISEQ-2000 and MGISEQ- 200—that can support researchers in developing advanced genomics applications,” said Feng Mu, chief executive officer of MGI. “By participating in the 10x Genomics Compatible Program, MGI will provide a powerful solution to our customers for both Linked-Read genomics and single cell studies."

Under the program, MGI will first establish compatibility of the MGI sequencers for the Chromium™ Genome and Single Cell 3’ Solutions. Compatibility with the Chromium™ Genome Solution will enable BGISEQ and MGISEQ customers to access long range information on a genome-wide scale, including variant calling, phasing and extensive characterization of genomic structure, unlocking critical genomic insights for heritable disorders and cancer. A compatible workflow with the Chromium™ Single Cell 3’ Solution will further enable discovery of new gene expression insights on a cell-by-cell basis.

“It is important for our customers to see rigorous demonstrations of the compatibility of our products with new sequencing platforms, like those being developed by BGI/MGI,” said Serge Saxonov, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of 10x Genomics. “This is an important part of expanding market adoption for our technology, and MGI is a key partner for addressing this growing need for sequencing applications in Asia and other parts of the globe.”

The partnership will be presented during the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 8, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. PT by Serge Saxonov, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is building tools for scientific discovery that reveal and address the true complexities of biology and disease. Through a combination of novel microfluidics, chemistry and bioinformatics, our award-winning Chromium™ System is enabling researchers around the world to more fully understand the fundamentals of biology at unprecedented resolution and scale. Learn more at www.10xGenomics.com.

About BGI and MGI

BGI was founded in 1999 with the vision of using genomics to benefit mankind and has since become the largest genomic organization in the world. With a focus on research and applications in the healthcare, agriculture, conservation, and environmental fields, BGI has a proven track record of innovative, high profile research, which has generated over 2,137 publications, many in top-tier journals such as Nature and Science.

MGI Tech Co., Ltd., is a subsidiary of the BGI, which helps BGI to produce biological equipment that provides real- time information overview and comes with full life-cycle coverage, such as genetic sequencer, mass spectrometer, medical image platform and a number of comprehensive solutions. MGI will support BGI with these tools and solutions to promote development of BGI in precision medicine, agriculture and many other areas. So far, MGI Tech has owned more than 100 of patents and 500 staffs.