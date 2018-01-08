CellTrak Announces Approval by Ohio Department of Medicaid as an Alternate EVV Vendor in Ohio

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CellTrak Technologies, supplier of the industry’s top Care Delivery Management solution used at over 4,000 home care agency locations in the US, Canada and the UK, announced today its approval as an Alternate Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) System Vendor by the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

“Providers can now use our software, which includes both mobile applications and IVR, to comply with EVV requirements and streamline business processes,” stated Mark Battaglia, CellTrak’s CEO. “CellTrak customers provide outstanding care and operate efficiently using the same software and workflow for all of their patients and clients – they can meet the EVV mandate without a separate workflow for people covered by Medicaid programs or dual eligibles. With CellTrak, agencies save the money and time it would take to implement and train staff on a second workflow, and either to develop and maintain an interface to relay the required point-of-care and billing data to the state or to do manual entry into that system. By enabling consistent, best practice care delivery and taking on the work related to the interfaces, CellTrak is especially valuable to agencies that operate in more than one state and provide services to people who are covered by programs that are managed by different MCOs. In addition, agencies will realize the improvements in care quality, communication, compliance, cost, and productivity that our customers realize from using CellTrak every day.”

CellTrak is currently working with other data aggregators and MCOs across the United States to build interfaces that enable agencies to meet the requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act for Electronic Visit Verification. Providers may contact CellTrak at (877) 240-0467 to learn more about what CellTrak is doing in each state.

About CellTrak

People receive exceptional health care in their home or community when their care providers use CellTrak’s Mobile Health solution. Home care, hospice, and community care agencies in the US, Canada, and the UK deliver higher quality care, communicate more effectively, improve compliance, reduce costs, and increase productivity with CellTrak. Today, CellTrak’s complete, integrated software-as-a-service solution supports one million visits per week, facilitating care delivery and real-time field force management, automating data collection, and providing information for business and care optimization. It includes apps for all types of caregivers that run on the leading mobile devices; portals for efficient, coordinated care delivery by a distributed workforce; interfaces to EHRs and other systems; and services to support adoption and optimization. For more information visit www.celltrak.com.