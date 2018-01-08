Ameriprise Financial Debuts 2018 Be Brilliant® Ads

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) kicks off the new year by today unveiling new advertisements showcasing the benefits of being financially prepared for expected and unexpected life events. The new ads build upon the success of the firm’s Be Brilliant® brand platform, which Ameriprise introduced in 2015. Complementing the firm’s strong reputation of putting client needs first and placing the advisor at the center of the client experience, the creative continues to emphasize the message: “ With the right financial advisor, life can be brilliant.”

The latest chapter of the Be Brilliant® campaign includes three 30-second television spots demonstrating the significance of a lasting relationship with an advisor to help investors plan for different life stages and feel confident in their financial future. The first spot, “Sleep Better,” reinforces the importance of financial planning and how financial confidence helps clients rest easy in knowing their hard-earned assets are well positioned for today and what tomorrow may bring. It also conveys the value of an Ameriprise advisor and the firm’s Confident Retirement® approach. This overarching message is brought to life through realistic stories in the two other spots, “Adding On” and “Like Father, Like Daughter.” “Adding On” focuses on a couple who, as a result of long-term financial planning with their Ameriprise advisor, is able to welcome home an important member of their family– the wife’s mother. “Like Father, Like Daughter,” a multi-generational story, depicts an advisor who reflects on helping a long-time client’s daughter who needs financial advice as she embarks on a new job in a new city. As the story evolves, the young woman’s financial confidence grows as she works with her advisor.

“ Our Be Brilliant® campaign continues to resonate with advisors and clients nationwide,” said Marie O’Neill, senior vice president of marketing at Ameriprise. “ We’re building on our brand awareness and strong performing brand platform by continuing to evolve and tell our story in the marketplace. The latest ads illustrate how Ameriprise advisors can help clients prepare for the big and small moments in life – the ones they’re expecting and the ones they haven’t anticipated. Whether you’re a pre-retiree focusing on making the most of your investments or a younger investor looking for advice as your financial life becomes more complex, the new spots demonstrate the value Ameriprise can provide in helping you address your needs, goals and aspirations throughout your personal journey.”

“Adding On” and “Sleep Better” debut January 8 and will run during broadcast news programming including NBC Nightly News, NBC’s Meet the Press and CBS Sunday Morning. They will also air on a number of cable news, entertainment and sports properties including ESPN, The Golf Channel, MLB Network, CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, History, AMC, HGTV and National Geographic to name a few. The spots will run through the end of April. “Like Father, Like Daughter” will join the lineup in September.

The new television spots are part of a fully integrated multichannel campaign including online advertising, social media creative and customizable Be Brilliant® content available for advisors.

McCann of Detroit developed the creative for the campaign and Initiative served as the media buying agency for Ameriprise.

The new spots and other creative can be viewed at www.ameriprise.com/bebrilliant, and the Ameriprise YouTube channel.

