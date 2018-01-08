StorMagic SvSAN Eliminates Unplanned Downtime for Leading Caribbean Leisure and Resort Firm

BRISTOL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StorMagic, simplifying storage for edge computing, worked with The Maho Group, the Caribbean’s leading leisure, real estate, gaming and resort company, to ensure access to mission critical business applications in the face of regular power outages on the small island nation of St. Maarten.

The Maho Group has been recognized as the region’s leading resort company for more than 35 years, with a portfolio that includes luxury hotels, residential developments and casinos across one of the most popular islands in the Caribbean. But because The Maho Group’s properties are spread out over 25-30 separate buildings, providing IT services to the company created a unique challenge for Director of Technology, Huub Lambooy.

He and his team wanted to transition to virtualized servers but didn’t have the budget for expensive external SANs. At the same time they needed to ensure that whichever solution they selected would enable employees to access vital applications like property management systems (PMS), casino management systems, infrastructure management like firewalls and remote desktop services - even in the midst of hurricane season.

“Power outages are a regular occurrence on the island - even with triple protection on infrastructure like power sources and generators. So minimizing downtime and disruption in these scenarios is critical for the survival of our business,” said Lambooy. “The StorMagic SvSAN’s lightweight architecture minimized hardware costs and maximized uptime with the necessary shared storage for VMware.”

Unlike other software-defined storage solutions, StorMagic SvSAN offers customers a highly available, two server solution that is simple, cost-effective and requires little maintenance to keep up and running. The Maho Group’s StorMagic SvSAN, leveraging stretch cluster capability for added resiliency, was installed five years ago in 2012. Since that point the group has experienced zero unplanned downtime and significantly increased reliable application uptime.

“Not only have we saved significant money by avoiding the purchase of external SANs, but the ability to perform maintenance without taking applications offline has vastly improved our efficiencies across the board,” added Lambooy. “We couldn’t get this type of reliability and top-tier support from anyone else. StorMagic SvSAN provides exactly what The Maho Group needs to be successful in a highly competitive industry.”

For more information on the StorMagic SvSan, please visit StorMagic.com/SvSAN.

About StorMagic

Established in 2006, StorMagic is simplifying storage for edge computing. Its virtual SAN makes edge computing simple for everyone from large organizations with thousands of sites, to companies running a single microdatacenter. Unlike other software-defined storage solutions, StorMagic offers customers that are dissatisfied with the cost and complexity of external SANs a highly available, two-server solution that is simple, cost-effective and flexible. For additional information, visit www.stormagic.com.

About The Maho Group

Headquartered on the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten, The Maho Group has earned worldwide acclaim for the design, development, marketing, and management of its collection. Key to the company’s success has been its ability to mark its projects with its own definition of international lifestyle, one that works in complete harmony with its surroundings and in support of the local communities in which they are located. The group’s product portfolio includes Sonesta Maho Beach Resort & Casino, Sonesta Ocean Point Resort, Casino Royale, Golden Casino, Diamond Casino, Aquamarina, BlueMarine Residences, BlueMarine Villas, The Residences at Great Bay, Maho Village and Royal Islander Club La Plage and La Terrasse.