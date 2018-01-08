Pan-American Life Insurance Group and Coalition for College Savings Partner To Provide Accident Insurance Coverage

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of insurance and financial services throughout the Americas, and the Coalition for College Savings (The Coalition), an organization that works to leverage the collective buying power of private colleges, announced today that they are partnering to provide The Coalition’s member institutions with best in class accident insurance coverage.

The partnership will allow the member institutions to benefit from unique coverage and discounted rates on mandatory student and faculty accident insurance, student travel insurance, and insurance coverage for intercollegiate athletes.

“Our partnership with The Coalition is a reflection of the increased awareness we’re seeing among institutions and other businesses when it comes to the importance of offering accident insurance. The imperative is even stronger for higher education institutions where in addition to their faculty, they are responsible for the health, safety and security of their students,” said Carlo Mulvenna, Vice-President of U.S. Benefits at Pan-American Life. “So while you can’t predict when an accident will happen, you can establish a safety net that will provide the resources to respond quickly and effectively when necessary.”

Member institutions that participate in the program will have the benefit of Pan-American Life Insurance Company’s superior financial strength including its stellar credit ratings from the Fitch Ratings and A.M. Best rating agencies. They will also have access to in-house claims processing capabilities and individual risk underwriters.

“In response to the needs expressed by our member institutions, we sought to find a strong, secure, committed provider of accident insurance, particularly for athletic programs. Pan-American Life is an A rated company with innovative solutions focused on higher education,” said Lyen Crews, President of the Coalition for College Cost Savings. “We are excited to release this new program to our members and look forward to a productive partnership.”

For more information on Pan-American Life and the products and services it offers in the United States visit palig.com or call Grant Mathews, Director of Business Development and Support at (214) 291-7490. For more on the Coalition for College Savings visit their website www.thecoalition.us.

