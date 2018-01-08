Transporting to the Next-Generation: Cummins Announces Availability of X12 Powered MCI Coaches in 2019

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is pleased to announce that beginning in 2019, X12 powered motor coaches will be available for delivery from Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a subsidiary of New Flyer Industries Inc. (“NFI Group“), the largest transit bus manufacturer and parts distributor in North America..

“Over the years of working with MCI, we’ve learned that coach customers expect their engines to provide the power they need in the lightest, smallest, most fuel efficient package that keeps them on the road,“ said Laura Chasse, General Manager – Cummins North America Bus Engine Business.

To meet these needs, the Cummins X12 boasts an innovative sculpted block design that results in a remarkably low engine weight of 2,150 lbs by eliminating unnecessary mass without compromising rigidity and performance. Delivering up to 455 hp (339 kW), the X12 power-to-weight ratio of 0.21 hp per lb (0.35 kW per kg) surpasses similar-sized products in the coach market.

Derived from the X15 engine, the XPI fuel system is scaled down in size for the 12-liter platform, but retains all the same robust characteristics. Along with the XPI fuel system, the Variable Geometry Turbocharger is central to the X12 engine architecture, providing versatility to meet the challenges of light-urban, sub-urban or inter-city drive cycles while delivering best-in-class uptime.

The X12 uses the latest Single Module™ aftertreatment system, which takes up to 60 percent less space and weighs up to 40 percent less than prior aftertreatment configurations. Combined engine and aftertreatment weight for the X12 is around 2,340 lb – significantly lower than that of any other heavy-duty engine.

Each of the technology decisions made with the X12 has allowed for a reduced size and weight of the overall system, offering more room in the engine compartment, which is better from a serviceability standpoint. “We are always looking for ways to improve the service and maintenance efficiency for technicians,“ said Patrick Scully, MCI Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“Validation work for the new engine has been underway since 2017 and will continue through to product launch in 2019, but by providing the latest technologies and the lightest heavy-duty engine in its class, we expect our customers to experience the lowest total cost of ownership with MCI coaches,“ concluded Scully.

The X12 will be available in J4500, D-Series, Commuter Coach, and Inmate Speciality Coaches starting in 2019.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service diesel and natural gas engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana(USA), Cummins currently employs approximately 55,400 people worldwide, and serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,400 dealer locations. Cummins earned $1.39 billion on sales of $17.5 billion in 2016. Press releases can be found on the web at cummins.com or cumminsengines.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter at twitter.com/cumminsengines and on YouTube at youtube.com/cumminsengines.

About NFI Group

NFI Group and its subsidiaries comprise the largest bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, with 32 fabrication, manufacturing, distribution, and service centers located across Canada and the United States and employing nearly 6,000 team members.

NFI Group provides a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under several brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), MCI® (motor coaches), and NFI Parts™ (bus and coach parts, support, and service). NFI Group’s vehicles incorporate the widest range of drive systems available ranging from clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, trolley-electric, battery-electric and fuel cell.

• Motor Coach Industries is North America’s motor coach leader offering the J-Series, the industry’s best-selling intercity coach for 11 consecutive years, and the D-Series, the industry’s best-selling motor coach line in North American history. MCI actively supports over 28,000 coaches currently in service.