William Lewandowski Partners with IVIR, Inc.

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IVIR (Information, Visualization and Innovative Research Inc.), is pleased to announce that William Lewandowski (Bill) has partnered with the company and will spearhead research projects related to medical simulation, curriculum development and ROI.

Mr. Lewandowski brings with him decades of experience, most recently as the Vice President of Surgical Products and Business Development for a major medical and surgical simulation company where he supported industry training requirements. Prior extensive military training experience includes armor combat operations training and a background in military simulation. He also worked in the aviation simulation industry where he managed an airline flight simulation center and curriculum development division.

As a 2017 Board of Directors member for the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) and the outgoing Chair of the Corporate Roundtable, Mr. Lewandowski has been active in projects that include industry, government, vendors, research and the Society itself.

“We are thrilled that Bill Lewandowski has joined forces with IVIR,” said Catherine Strayhorn, Chief Executive Officer and President of IVIR. “His wide range of simulation and training experience brings our research, medical curriculum and ROI initiatives a well-rounded and informed perspective that greatly benefits our customers.”

“I am excited to work with IVIR as we see the potential in various projects and look forward to bringing them into reality,” said William Lewandowski, “I am also looking forward to seeing everyone at IMSH, and connecting with them in a different way, now that I can share a wide range of product offerings and capabilities supported by me and the entire team at IVIR.”

At IMSH, IVIR can be found in “Government Row” in booth #239: Learn about Joint Medical Training with Focus on Patient Hand-offs and Patient Transfers. This research provides a realistic representation of casualty hand-offs and transfers that occur in the joint en route continuum of care. This is to improve mechanisms for training, test and evaluation to reduce medical errors and adverse events occurring before, during, and/or after patient hand-offs and transfers. The specific study aims are to add to the current body of knowledge by identifying and addressing gaps in joint en route care training and construct a top-level inter-operable architectural framework for a training system of systems that can track individual and team performance correlated to patient outcomes.

About IVIR Inc.: Information Visualization and Innovative Research Inc. (IVIR Inc.), is a leader in research and development in education, medical education, modeling and simulation. IVIR focuses on cutting edge research and development of information visualization technologies for the US Military and civilian markets. From developing educational engineering systems, designing simulation devices, to providing program management services, IVIR’s goal is to achieve measurable results that make a lasting impact and ultimately save lives.