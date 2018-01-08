Element 1 Corp signs Technology License Agreement with Global Manufacturer for the Production of Hydrogen Generators and Fuel Cell Systems.

BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element 1 Corp (“e1”), a developer of hydrogen generation technology, today announced it has signed a technology license agreement for the S-Series Hydrogen Generator with a global manufacturing company based in Asia. Under the agreement, e1 will provide a license to its industry-leading hydrogen generation technology as well as engineering consulting services to advance future versions of the customer’s fuel cell power systems.

e1’s new licensee is a long-time established company based in Taiwan and focused on producing high-quality, clean-energy technologies for Asia and Europe. They have been working with fuel-cell related technologies for the last 10 years and are now ready to bring their latest fuel cell power solution to market. The initial focus will be deploying fuel cell power solutions to telecom providers in southeast Asia.

“We continue to see increased levels of fuel cell activity from OEMs throughout the global energy industry,” said Dave Edlund, e1’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have a long history working with this company, and have been impressed with the capabilities that they bring to the rapidly growing hydrogen economy. At e1, we are uniquely positioned to offer our licensing partners bundled technology solutions providing access to our intellectual property focused on hydrogen generation and integrated fuel cell systems. This contract reflects the growing acceptance of e1’s hydrogen generation technology as the industry standard supporting PEM fuel cell solutions under 100 kW. The increased activity in clean-energy technologies, together with e1’s expanding list of technical and economic advantages are the primary drivers behind the five new agreements e1 has implemented over the last year with Asian-based companies.”

Element 1 designs and develops novel processes to enable commercialization of clean-energy and alternative-energy technology. Through licensing our IP to strategic partners, our mission is to significantly reduce barriers to the adoption of hydrogen technology and fuel cells for a range of applications, and to reduce the waste and pollution associated with flaring natural gas. For more information about Element 1, please visit www.e1na.com.