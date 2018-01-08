Guangdong Lewwin Pharmaceutical Research Institute Selects Provantis Preclinical Software Solution

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instem, a leading provider of IT solutions to the global life sciences market, announced today that Guangdong Lewwin Pharmaceutical Research Institute Co., Ltd. (Guangdong Lewwin Pharmaceutical) has purchased the Provantis® preclinical software solution suite to manage preclinical processes at the Center for Drug Non-clinical Evaluation and Research of Guangdong Institute of Applied Biological Resources in Guangdong, Southern China.

Established in 2014, Guangdong Lewwin Pharmaceutical is the first institute in South China to gain the full CFDA GLP certificate (9 items) and has also achieved AAALAC international certification in the field of non-clinical safety evaluation pharmacology, toxicology, new drug screening research and cellular biology research.

Provantis will replace existing manual processes at the Guangdong facility, delivering increased efficiencies in the collection, storage and reporting of preclinical data, as well as ensuring GLP and regulatory compliance.

Key Facts

Dr. Wei Yang, Director of the Center said “When evaluating the systems available on the market it was very important for us to hear first-hand experiences from current users and to see the software in action. Members of our team undertook extended visits to two of Instem’s existing clients in the region and we were very impressed with the software functionality, ease of use and the efficiency gains Provantis is delivering within these organizations.”

Dr. Jianmin Guo, Deputy General Manager of the Center, added “The site visits were not only a great way to evaluate Provantis, we were also able to learn from the experiences of Instem’s current customers to give us a head start on our implementation project which will begin in earnest during the first quarter of this year.”

Neil Donaldson, VP Sales Europe & Asia, Instem, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Guangdong Lewwin Pharmaceutical to our growing roster of clients within China and look forward to forging a long and successful relationship with them.”

Instem’s Provantis solution was the first western toxicology/pathology software to enter into the Chinese market, deploying its initial system in one of the largest and most advanced vivariums during 2006. As the Chinese preclinical market continues to grow, Instem is leading the market, with its Provantis solution deployed at more sites within the region than any competing product.

Instem has an established full-service office in Shanghai and supports organizations through traditional on-site systems, as well as through its SaaS delivery model from a secure, professionally managed data center based in Shanghai.

About Guangdong Lewwin Pharmaceutical Research Institute

Located in Guangzhou, strictly following CFDA GLP regulations and AAALAC animal welfare requirements, Guangdong Lewwin Pharmaceutical is able to provide accurate, reliable and high quality nonclinical research services, including new drug research and development, new drug screening, pharmacology research, drug safety evaluation, non-clinical pharmacokinetics research, new drug registration and application, human disease animal model preparation and research and other professional technical services to support the pharmaceutical industry. The core strength of Guangdong Lewwin Pharmaceutical is its intensively and extensively experienced professionals and management team. Guangdong Lewwin Pharmaceutical aims to become an international non-clinical evaluation center in the future.

About Instem

Instem is a global provider of leading software solutions and services that are helping over 500 clients bring their life enhancing products to market faster. We enable clients in the life sciences to more efficiently collect, analyze, report and submit high quality regulatory data, while maintaining compliance for their products around the world.

Instem solutions are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making, leading to safer, more effective products.

Instem supports its global roster of clients through offices in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, China and India.

