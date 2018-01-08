Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions Teams with Clarium Managed Services to Combat the National Cyber Crisis

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions, a Berkley Company, today announced that it has expanded its loss prevention offering to incorporate Clarium cybersecurity services, which will also provide Palo Alto Networks Traps™ advanced endpoint protection to customers. Through this unique collaboration with Clarium, Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions is making enterprise-grade products and services available to every customer seeking a solution to detect and prevent harmful intrusions into its networks and devices.

Tracey Vispoli, President of Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions, said: “We are proud to support this critical and timely initiative and to provide our clients with access to state-of-the-art risk management services. This new addition to our risk management toolbox demonstrates Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions’ commitment to identifying the latest developments in technical solutions to assist our customers in preventing data breaches, and protecting their bottom lines.”

“This collaboration and the new offering of services by Clarium, including Traps as a service, reaffirms our support for measures that promote enterprise-grade security, especially in the small to medium business environment, where access to these services is otherwise impractical,” said Clarium’s director, Bill Kelly.

“We are excited about our services being made available to Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions’ clients,” said Chad Kinzelberg, senior vice president of business and corporate development at Palo Alto Networks. “As an organization exclusively dedicated to cyber insurance, Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions has demonstrated a commitment to creating industry-leading cyber insurance solutions for its clients. We believe that programs like this, which combine cyber insurance solutions with our advanced solutions, and capable services delivery partners, such as Clarium, is a compelling approach to reducing the risks for businesses and improving their readiness for cyberthreats.”

About Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions

Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions, a Berkley Company, is solely dedicated to providing innovative cyber insurance products and loss prevention services to customers in all industries, and of all sizes. For more information about the products and services offered by Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions, please visit www.berkleycyberrisk.com.

