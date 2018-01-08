Reemo Health Expands Offerings with ADT, Samsung and Teradata

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reemo Health, a leader in health and safety technology solutions, today announces it has expanded its network of partners to include ADT and Teradata in addition to its current collaboration with Samsung Electronics America. This extended network will enable Reemo to deliver individualized, proactive care solutions to more seniors. The Reemo Health and Safety Platform is designed to promote patient health and senior independence by supporting their day-to-day health and safety.

Reemo has already been collaborating with Samsung Electronics America to deliver a customized solution through Samsung Gear S2 and S3 smartwatches and Samsung SDS EMM mobile technologies. The customized smartwatches track users’ activity levels and send the information to Reemo Health, which translates the data into actionable insights using technology from leading analytics company Teradata, delivering valuable health and wellness information to family and professional caregivers for improved care.

Reemo’s solution integrates with leading security provider ADT’s professional monitoring services to deliver peace of mind to seniors. Utilizing ADT’s personal emergency response system, seniors can connect with specially-trained ADT agents through a live, two-way voice assistant accessed by a simple tap on the Samsung Gear S2/S3 watch. When ADT operators answer a call, they also receive the wearer’s name, GPS location, and other vital stats to improve efficiency and personalize help.

“We’re thrilled with the recent momentum we’ve built for our solution, and our expanded partner network will help us reach more people and deliver daily value to seniors, patients, families and care providers,” said Reemo CEO John Valiton. “By integrating the Samsung Gear Smartwatch with ADT’s senior-sensitive services while leveraging Teradata’s tech, we’re able to deliver a scalable solution that supports health and safety for seniors and our healthcare partner networks.”

www.reemohealth.com

About Reemo

Reemo Health is a remote mobile health platform that connects live personal health data with support networks to improve health and wellness outcomes. Through the use of Reemo Smartwatch, Reemo’s technology strengthens the connection between wearers and families, while helping care facilities and healthcare organizations improve experiences and health outcomes. From remote monitoring to key risk indicators and wellness reporting, Reemo increases engagement, offers peace of mind to family and elevates the customer-centric approach to health monitoring through proactive adjustments and earlier intervention.