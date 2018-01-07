Harbour BioMed announces multi-year transgenic platform licensing agreement with BeiGene for fully human monoclonal antibody drug discovery

SHANGHAI & ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harbour BioMed announced today that it has licensed its patented H2L2 transgenic mouse platform for generating fully human therapeutic monoclonal antibodies to BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The license was issued through Harbour BioMed’s wholly owned subsidiary, Harbour Antibodies BV.

Harbour BioMed’s transgenic H2L2 platform enables biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and academia to accelerate new drug development by generating fully human monoclonal antibodies. Under the licensing agreement, BeiGene has rights to use the H2L2 platform for multiple programs over a multi-year period. Financial details were not disclosed.

“Over 30 companies and academic institutions globally have licensed our transgenic mouse platforms for their fully human monoclonal antibody discovery, with several programs at IND-ready stage, and one entered into clinical trial,” said Dr. Jingsong Wang, CEO of Harbour BioMed. “The increasing adoption of our platforms reflects their power as rapid and efficient antibody discovery tools and our strong intellectual property position.” Dr. Wang noted that the transgenic mouse platform licensing operations at Harbour Antibodies complements Harbour BioMed’s therapeutic discovery and development business.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for cancer, with a focus on immuno-oncology, and immunological diseases. The company's discovery and development programs are built around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms (Harbour Mice) for human antibody discovery. The company is building its proprietary pipeline through its innovative internal discovery programs, and through in-licensing clinical stage assets that strategically fit its internal portfolio. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions through its Harbour Antibodies subsidiary. For additional information, please visit http://www.harbourbiomed.com.

About Harbour Mice

A fully owned subsidiary of Harbour BioMed, Harbour Antibodies owns two strains of transgenic mice for generating human therapeutic antibodies: (1) mice that generate antibodies comprised of two heavy chains and two light chains (H2L2) with fully human variable regions; and (2) mice that generate novel “heavy chain only” antibodies (HCAb). The HCAb mice enable the development of antibody fragment-based therapeutics such as nanobodies, bi-specific antibodies and CAR-T with favorable biophysical properties. For additional information, please visit http://harbourantibodies.com.