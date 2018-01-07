First Alert® Highlights Convenience and Connectivity at 2018 CES

Onelink Connect allows users to pause the internet, filter what children are looking at online, and even set house rules for network usage, such as bedtimes and time limits. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--People will be talking about First Alert. The company known for safety and reliability will showcase new product categories and thoughtful integrations that help people connect to what matters most at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Jan. 9-12.

Unveiling its latest Onelink by First Alert innovations, the home safety expert will demonstrate new technology and products that help make lives easier and safer while home and away. Product experts will be on hand throughout the show to explain the unique product specifications in a newly designed interactive booth space conceived to provide an immersive and engaging experience to visitors.

“First Alert continues to be at the forefront of emerging technology since inventing the first residential smoke alarm 60 years ago,” said Tom Russo, vice president of marketing and product development at First Alert, the most trusted brand in home safety*. “The newest additions to our award-winning Onelink portfolio celebrate our heritage of home safety and deliver convenience and sought-after features in surprising ways.”

First Alert Enters New Categories, Expands Portfolio to Include Lifestyle and Entertainment

Echoing the brand promise of being “always connected, always protected,” Onelink introductions at CES make achieving a connected home easier and incorporate features for everyday convenience, all accessible via simple voice commands or the Onelink Home app. New product offerings include:

Onelink Safe & Sound – Meet your family’s new best friend. This 3-in-1 device delivers added convenience and enjoyment to every household. The Onelink Safe & Sound is the first announced smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarm with a superior home speaker and ability to process voice commands. The device features exclusive voice and location technology to alert users to the type of danger and its location. The wireless interconnection feature automatically activates other Onelink alarms in the home when an emergency is detected. In addition, the Onelink Safe & Sound has a host of features that put it in a category of its own: Onelink Safe & Sound with Amazon Alexa – Need Something? Just ask Alexa – built directly into the new Onelink Safe & Sound. Users can simply ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, check the weather and control other smart home devices with the Onelink Safe & Sound. Onelink Safe & Sound with the Google Assistant – Simply say “Hey Google,” to trigger the Google Assistant that’s built directly into the new Onelink Safe & Sound. Users can have their own personal Google right on their ceiling and ask it questions or tell it to do something. From controlling devices in the home to providing information about your day, the Google Assistant simplifies life and can help accomplish tasks, play music and more – all via the Onelink Safe & Sound smoke and CO alarm. Onelink Safe & Sound with Apple HomeKit – Using the Apple Home app or Siri, simply and securely control Onelink Safe & Sound as well as other HomeKit accessories right from an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. Set up scenes, access the Onelink Safe & Sound remotely, or have things happen automatically. The Onelink Safe & Sound will also support Apple AirPlay 2 upon availability. AirPlay 2 enables multi-room audio and Siri control for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch users, all through the Apple Home app.

“We continue to enhance the Onelink portfolio to provide consumers added connectivity and convenience with their devices,” Russo said. “As the leader in the home safety industry, First Alert is proud to ensure users can be connected and protected with Onelink.”

Experience the latest from the Onelink portfolio on display at the First Alert booth (Sands Expo #40737) at CES 2018.

