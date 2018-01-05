CoinDesk Partners with Revcontent to Monetize 1000% Traffic Growth

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This past year, Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency took the world by storm when the value grew by over 1200 percent in just one year.

As people scrambled to learn about this hot market, websites like CoinDesk provided dedicated content to help teach people how to profit.

CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the digital asset and blockchain technology community.

As the number of visitors to CoinDesk grew by over 1000 percent from 2016 to 2017, Jacob Donnelly, the director of marketing at CoinDesk, was looking for ways to generate revenue off of the traffic they were bringing in.

CoinDesk looked to Revcontent for help.

In late 2017, CoinDesk exclusively partnered with Revcontent to provide content recommendation and since have seen a dramatic impact on their revenue.

"We have actively been testing different partners for a native content unit for a while now and found that Revcontent has delivered 8x the RPM compared to other networks we have tried,” said Donnelly. “Further, the team is available whenever there are questions. We’re excited to work with Revcontent in 2018 and look forward to growing with them.”

Because of the exclusive partnership with CoinDesk, Revcontent advertisers are able to reach an audience of over 12 million unique visitors per month, a number that is sure to grow as the popularity of Bitcoin expands in 2018.

“Revcontent is thrilled to partner with CoinDesk to deliver content recommendation through the Revcontent network,” said John Lemp, CEO and Founder of Revcontent. “When we decide what types of publishers we want to work with, we are looking for media partners like CoinDesk who are the leaders in their industry with extremely loyal followings. We look forward to helping CoinDesk capitalize on their growth as we enter the new year.”

About Revcontent

Revcontent is the world's largest content recommendation network, according to Quantcast, powering 250 billion content recommendations per month. Revcontent partners with the largest media brands in the world such as Newsweek, Fast Company, The Atlantic and more. Founded by John Lemp, Revcontent's headquarters lies in Sarasota, Florida with global offices including London, San Diego, San Francisco, New York, Mumbai, Toronto, and more coming soon. Revcontent reaches 97% of US households, according to Quantcast, and has been featured in The Huffington Post, Fox News, and more.