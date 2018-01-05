Monnit ALTA Products Now Available from Digi-Key

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monnit Corporation today announced that Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronics component distributor, has joined their new IoTvantage™ Premier Internet of Things (IoT) Partner Program. Digi-Key will be adding Monnit’s ALTA wireless sensing solutions to their online portfolio of products. ALTA is the only wireless sensor platform available today that offers 1,000+ feet wireless range (non-line-of-sight), 10+ year battery life and integrated bank-level security.

"We are eager to partner with Monnit and assist them in bringing the Internet of Things to companies all over the world," said David Stein, VP, Global Semiconductors at Digi-Key. "Partnering with Monnit will allow us to provide their easy-to-use, industry-leading ALTA wireless sensing solutions to our customers, helping them realize efficiencies and cost savings for their businesses."

Monnit’s solutions will be available to Digi-Key customers via 10 market specific application kits with either cellular or Ethernet connectivity. Current application kits include: Commercial Refrigeration, Remote Real Estate, HVAC, Pharmacy/Lab, IT Server Room, Corporate Property, Agriculture, Mobile Refrigeration, Industrial Manufacturing and Small Business. Each kit includes everything needed to get started and requires less than five minutes to set up.

“We are excited to be working with Digi-Key as a distribution partner,” said Brad Walters, CEO, Monnit Corporation. “Digi-Key’s expertise and presence in the electronics industry, combined with Monnit’s award winning ALTA wireless sensing solutions, will make the Internet of Things more accessible than ever before.”

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than six million products, with over 1.3 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 650 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

About Monnit Corp.

Monnit leads the Internet of Things by empowering businesses with easy-to-use, low-cost remote monitoring solutions. Monnit solutions can be used to: remotely monitor a variety of “Things” (i.e. temperature, motion, humidity, vibration, etc.); alerting you via text, email, and/or phone call when something goes wrong. More at www.monnit.com.