Monogram® Invites Owners to Elevate Everything

Monogram announces a new campaign to Elevate Everything in the kitchen and beyond.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For those who hold even their home appliances to the highest standards, Monogram® announces a new campaign to Elevate Everything™ in the kitchen and beyond. With a portfolio of ultra-premium appliances, this bold, yet refined, brand aims to exceed expectations in every product detail, because Monogram doesn’t cut corners—it polishes them to seamless perfection.

Including topline ranges, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers and more, Monogram offerings are defined by purposeful design and exceptional craftsmanship, and are complemented by one-of-a-kind creations to amplify owners’ culinary ambitions.

And now, by partnering with some of the world’s most talented artisans, Monogram is creating a stunning selection of innovations that are truly unique to their category.

In the kitchen with Zac Posen

As part of a new collaboration with Monogram, global fashion designer and cookbook author Zac Posen will design a Column refrigerator panel. This high-fashion accent piece created by Posen adds an element of intrigue to premium décor and serves as inspiration for how Column appliances can be uniquely personalized. This is the first of other exclusive projects planned with Posen this year.

Posen is a renowned fashion icon on the red carpet, worn by leading women, including Michelle Obama, Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman and Rhianna. Others know him as a judge on Lifetime’s mainstay “Project Runway.” Globally, Posen’s collections represent the most refined qualities of glamour, and now his signature style will be reflected in the kitchen.

“Zac Posen’s passion and pride for his brand make him the perfect ambassador for Monogram,” said Ed Mammorella, Monogram marketing manager. “It’s a bonus to partner with a designer who equally enjoys spending time in the kitchen as his latest cookbook, Cooking with Zac, attests.

Media Meet & Greet with Zac Posen:

Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 10:30 a.m. Posen will host a Q&A with media in attendance at the KBIS show. Want to talk spring color trends? Runway to homeruns in the kitchen? Get a copy of Posen’s new cookbook, grab a photo and grab some quotes from the designer for your next story. (Monogram booth W1712)

For show attendees, the first 100 fans to the Monogram booth at 11 a.m. on Jan. 9 will receive a copy of Cooking with Zac and photo opportunity with the fashion designer. Posen will cook with LA Chef Nick Liberato at 1 p.m. in the Monogram booth.

Setting a higher standard

Industry-leading innovation is already a hallmark of the Monogram brand, evidenced by the introduction of the Monogram Pizza Oven—the only ventless electric indoor pizza oven that can achieve restaurant-quality results. Each hand-finished gourmet pie-maker is built by a team of just four craftsmen and is now available in two distinct styles—one that makes a statement by standing out from the wall or cabinetry and another that is more understated, sitting flush against its backdrop.

To demonstrate the fine craftsmanship of the oven itself, Monogram will showcase handcrafted pizza peels created in partnership with William Campbell of Anvil Goods in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Campbell, a master carpenter and fifth generation metal worker, hand sculpted walnut and brass pieces with the same obsessive attention to detail that Monogram employs in every product it creates. Check out a behind-the-scenes video on the craftsmanship of both: www.monogram.com

Monogram is also partnering with Borough Furnace, a metal casting workshop in Owego, New York, to bring owners even more elevated options in cooking accessories. Borough Furnace skillets, pans and hearth tools are made by hand in small batches using a traditional process and are a perfect match for the exceptional quality of Monogram appliances.

More innovation at KBIS

Select KBIS showgoers* can also glimpse Monogram’s new kitchen island concept—a multifunctional surface that packs food preparation, cooking, traditional countertop usage and mobile device charging into one eye-catching, yet inconspicuous, unit.

Distinguished by a spacious induction cooktop concealed beneath a glass-ceramic pane crafted by EuroKera, this island of the future is yet another way Monogram is making it possible for owners to cook, eat, connect, party and live in seamless harmony with their kitchens. This all-in-one cooktop countertop has an anticipated arrival date of August 2018.

