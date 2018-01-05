Authentic Gaming Partners Foxwoods Resort Casino

SILEMA, Malta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Live casino pioneer Authentic Gaming has signed a ground-breaking partnership with Foxwoods Resort Casino to live-stream roulette games from its casino floor to online players. Foxwoods Casino Resort is North America’s largest resort casino, and the fifth largest in the world, featuring over 9 million square feet of gaming, dining, hotel, shopping and entertainment spaces.

The deal marks the first time live casino players in Europe and around the world will be able to access live table games from the floor of a US land-based casino via the supplier’s Authentic Roulette product.

Authentic Roulette allows land-based operators to live stream games from roulette tables located on their gaming floors to an unlimited number of online players via the supplier’s network of B2B clients, including Unibet, LeoVegas, MrGreen, NYX Gaming Group, EveryMatrix and Bethard Group amongst several others.

The first table to go live from Foxwoods Casino Resort will be a single zero, European roulette table streamed live from the Club Newport VIP room at the Grand Pequot Casino; one of several gaming floors located within Foxwoods.

Authentic Gaming and Foxwoods will take Authentic Roulette to the next level and offer online players a truly unique and thrilling experience, driven by the supplier’s latest HD audio/visual installation technology.

The partnership will also allow online operators to offer their players unique and never-seen before promotions, such as sending players to Foxwoods Resort Casino on VIP trips that include shopping sprees and nights at the casino where they finish the night off on their favourite table game that they have already grown accustomed to online.

Jonas Delin, CEO of Authentic Gaming, said: “This is a breakthrough deal for us and the wider online gambling industry. It marks the very first time any live casino game has been streamed from the floor of a US casino to European players. Foxwoods Resort Casino is the largest casino complex in the US, offering thousands of slots and several hundred table games in addition to world renowned restaurants and night clubs. I’m sure players will be drawn to games streamed from Foxwoods, porting them right to the heart of the action.”

Seth Young, Director of Online Gaming at Foxwoods Resort Casino, said: “We are thrilled to be the first US casino to stream live to online players in Europe and around the world. This is a fantastic opportunity for Foxwoods to extend its brand internationally, and to show the world what it means to experience Foxwoods hospitality.”

Authentic Gaming is a provider of premium live casino systems to online and land-based gaming operators.

For a comprehensive look at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation visit Foxwoods.com.