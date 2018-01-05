Kopin and Pico Interactive Join Forces to Transform Mobile Entertainment

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) Home theater isn’t just for the home anymore. Kopin Corporation (Kopin) and Pico Interactive have partnered to showcase a new jointly developed wearable device, codenamed “Eagle,” that enables a home theater entertainment experience on the go.

The Eagle, a recipient of a CES 2018 Innovation Award, is a lightweight mobile headset featuring over-ear noise cancelling headphones and a removable high-definition OLED display band. The display system provides the equivalent of an 80 inch screen viewed from ten feet away while still maintaining awareness of your surroundings, an essential condition in a mobile environment. The video input will be provided via cable from a smart phone. The Eagle prototype will be on display at Kopin’s CES 2018 suite at The Palazzo.

Eagle will be manufactured, marketed and distributed by Qingdao Yueshi Technology Co. Ltd, a newly created subsidiary of Beijing-based Pico Interactive, an innovative VR solutions developer dedicated to providing premium gaming and content viewing experiences. The Eagle will initially be marketed in China.

Kopin, a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, has provided the Eagle concept design to Pico and supplied optical modules including its Lightning™ 720p OLED microdisplay, which delivers 1280 x 720 resolution in a 0.49-inch diagonal size. Kopin is also taking an equity stake in Qingdao Yueshi Technology Co. Ltd.

The partnership represents a continuation of Kopin’s strategy to create purpose-built product concepts, license those concepts to manufacturers and brands, and provide innovative components to enable cutting-edge performance. Kopin has recently executed similar arrangements with Lenovo New Vision and other companies.

“Today we unveil the fruits of our partnership with Pico Interactive - a truly game-changing experience that finally lets people bring that home theater experience anywhere they go,” said Dr. John C.C. Fan, Kopin’s President and CEO. “Whether you’re a sports enthusiast who can’t miss the game, in the middle of binge watching a season of your latest favorite show, or a commuter looking to pass time watching YouTube videos, consumers can enjoy their video content on the go without the compromises of watching on a tiny phone screen.”

“By combining Kopin’s technologies and expertise with our high-end audio, manufacturing and marketing capabilities, we can deliver a fantastic new experience for consumers,” said Henry Zhou, CEO of Pico Interactive. “Kopin’s innovative designs and powerful components have allowed us to create a new product that will truly disrupt mobile entertainment. Eagle meets a real market need, and Pico will continue to explore additional innovative new products with Kopin’s industry-leading microdisplays and concept designs.”

About Pico Interactive

Founded in 2015, Pico has over 300 team members around the world, all focused on creating amazing VR, AR and Imaging platforms for businesses and consumers alike. Operating under the guiding principle of "user first design," Pico has led the VR industry in developing and implementing AIO (all-in-one) VR Headsets. With several first to market products, Pico has consistently delivered a better VR hardware experience for end users. With operations in China, the United States, Europe and Japan, Pico is able to provide customers with local support and guidance for their VR applications and programs. For more: https://www.pico-interactive.com.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin’s proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin and Lightning are trademarks of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking” statements under the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements relating our expectations that the Eagle will be manufactured, marketed and distributed by a newly created subsidiary, Qingdao Yueshi Technology Co. Ltd; the Eagle will initially be marketed in China and Kopin is providing optical modules including its Lightning™ 720p OLED microdisplay. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the Eagle prototype may not be manufactured, marketed or offered for sale in China or anywhere else; Kopin may not provide optical modules including its Lightning™ 720p OLED microdisplay for the Eagle or other products; there may be no demand for the Eagle; Kopin’s Lightning™ 720p OLED microdisplay may have technical or manufacturing issues which prevent its sales; the partnership may be unable to bring new products to the market; the partnership may be terminated; manufacturing, marketing or other issues may prevent either the adoption or acceptance of the Eagle or other products; and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed in Kopin’s periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 12 months ended December 31, 2016, and Kopin’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Kopin and only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.