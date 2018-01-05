PowerMark Properties Joins Real Living Real Estate Brokerage Network

BILOXI, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Real Living Real Estate, one of the nation's leading real estate franchisors and a member of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, has announced that independent brokerage PowerMark Properties has joined the network. Real Living’s newest member will continue to operate as PowerMark Properties.

The brokerage may now capitalize on Real Living’s branding flexibility and repositioning as “The Leader in Customized Real Estate.” New network brokerages may retain more of their local identity while fully leveraging brand support and resources. The brand is still selling franchises under traditional Real Living branding but offers this new option to potential and existing franchisees.

“We see the Real Living brand as a great fit for us, offering a competitive advantage in our marketplace yet allowing us to retain our uniqueness,” said Thad McIntyre, broker/owner of PowerMark Properties. “Real Living offers the tools of a national brand with the familial feel of a small, intimate mom-and-pop brokerage, which resonates with how we operate.”

McIntyre said the technology and systems provided by Real Living will allow current agents to provide an even higher level of support to clients while encouraging new agents to join the firm. “Camaraderie for us is really important,” he said. “We’re looking for agents who share our vision of sharing knowledge and innovative ideas to better serve the needs of our clients and community.”

With their membership in the network, PowerMark Properties agents gain access to a comprehensive and integrated suite of resources aimed at helping real estate agents and their clients successfully navigate the home-buying and selling process. “In addition to these tools, we’re excited Real Living has a diversity program in place, led by HSF Affiliates VP of Diversity and Inclusion Teresa Palacios Smith,” said McIntyre. “That will help push us to the next level; the fact that our brand stands behind us in helping to increase the diversity of the communities we serve is awe-inspiring.”

Robert McAdams Jr., president of Real Living Real Estate, welcomed PowerMark Properties to the network. “Thad and his team have built an exceptional company focused on collaboration, innovation and helping all brokerage members succeed,” he said. “We’re pleased they’ve chosen Real Living and we’re confident they’ll continue their tradition of uniqueness under our new, highly customized approach to branding.”

CEO of HSF Affiliates Gino Blefari added, “Thad and the PowerMark Properties team will be excellent ambassadors for the Real Living network and we’re excited to help them grow.”

About PowerMark Properties

PowerMark Properties is a full-service brokerage based in Biloxi, MS. PowerMark Properties agents are more than REALTORS®; they’re your resource! Visit www.powermarkpropertiesrl.com for more details.

About Real Living Real Estate

Real Living Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage franchise company with a comprehensive and integrated suite of resources for franchisees and their sales professionals, as well as for consumers who work with them. In 2016 and 2017, Real Living Real Estate was named “Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” in the ongoing Harris Poll EquiTrend® study; and was named “Most Loved” and “Most Trusted” real estate brand in the study in consecutive years. Additionally, the Real Living brand and its innovative concepts were recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as well as by Inman News with several Inman Innovator Awards. Real Living Real Estate is a network brand of HSF Affiliates LLC, majority owned by HomeServices of America, Inc. Visit www.RealLiving.com.