Excelfore, Molex Collaborate to Streamline Connectivity in Automotive Network Platform

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molex and Excelfore have teamed up on the development of a 10 Gbps Ethernet Automotive Network designed to accelerate data bandwidth in intelligent connected vehicles. Integrating highly reliable high-speed data transmission, prioritization, scalability and security, the new Molex network platform featuring Excelfore connected mobility solutions will be officially unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show, Jan 9-12, 2018, Las Vegas, Nevada USA.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Excelfore provides innovative middleware solutions for in-vehicle and vehicle-to-cloud smart mobility networks, enabling automotive OEMs to build the next generation of connected cars. The Molex demonstration at CES 2018 will showcase how Excelfore solutions streamline integration and over-the-air (OTA) diagnostics, firmware and software updates to different automotive devices, from different vendors, running different operating systems, across multiple networks.

“Tier-1 automotive manufacturers need the right tools to address the unique design challenges of building next-generation vehicles,” said Mike O'Sullivan, director of engineering, connected mobility solutions, Molex. “Our fully integrated platform provides standards-based, secure and scalable networks in the vehicle and in the cloud.”

Based on a future-ready, automotive-grade high-speed gateway, the Molex 10 Gbps Ethernet Automotive Network accommodates different vehicle profiles with end-to-end data integration and prioritization. The platform incorporates Excelfore Protocol Stacks and eSync System for OTA updates, diagnostics, telematics and analytic smart learning integration.

Designed for secure transmission with a vehicle and the various electronic end devices within the vehicle, the eSync System can push data via cloud-based eSync servers to the vehicle for OTA software and firmware updates, or pull data for diagnosing and tracking vehicle status and performance. Excelfore protocol stacks for in-vehicle Ethernet audio-video bridging (AVB) and time sensitive networking (TSN) run on cameras, video displays, head units, ECUs, and network gateways so that CAN, LIN, and other busses can be reached by Ethernet.

The eSync System uses a patented Adaptive Delta Compression Engine to optimize compression of OTA software updates and minimize airtime for delivery. All OTA and diagnostic traffic is fully encrypted and secure with authentication in both directions. The policy engine architecture allows for customized policies to be established in accordance with an OEM’s specifications. A diagnostics-over-IP (DoIP) gateway permits discovery of all components in the vehicle and establishes an IP-addressable route to each. Troubleshooting and repairs are simplified because all system components are accessible from one test port, whether the vehicle is diagnosed in a dealership service bay—or remotely by the OEM.

“The design and integration of intelligent vehicles demand best-in-class connected mobility solutions. Our technologies provide a system level architecture approach that takes into account networks and hardware, cloud services, and mechanisms for rolling out updates to vehicles,” said Shrinath Acharya, CEO, Excelfore.

Blending industry-leading Excelfore connected mobility and Molex high-speed connectivity solutions, the 10 Gbps Ethernet Automotive Network can be previewed at www.connector.com/electronic-solutions/connected-mobility.

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, medical, industrial, automotive, and commercial vehicle. www.molex.com

About Excelfore:

An innovative provider of cloud platform and connectivity applications for intelligent transportation, Excelfore provides middleware solutions for smart mobility networks that enable OEMs and suppliers to build the next generation of smart, autonomous and learning vehicles, fleets and associated infrastructure. Excelfore products include protocol stacks for in-vehicle Ethernet audio-video bridging (AVB) and time-sensitive networking (TSN), the cloud-to-vehicle eSync™ System for OTA updates, diagnostics and telematics, as well as eLearn™ machine learning platform. www.excelfore.com