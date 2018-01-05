Black Bear Diner Signs Multi-Unit Development Agreement for 19 Locations

REDDING, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Bear Diner, the fast-growing, family dining concept that offers a one-of-a-kind experience and home-style comfort food classics in a fun, bear-themed atmosphere, today announced it has signed a multi-unit development agreement with its existing franchise partners, Karan Gogri and Sanjiv Patel of National Restaurant Inc. This new agreement will bring an additional 19 units over a six-year period to both new and existing markets.

The agreement will bring new Black Bear Diner locations to the San Diego and Marin areas of California, as well as expand upon the brand’s upcoming entrance into Texas. The team will bring the brand to Austin and San Antonio, Texas for the first time, executing on the brand’s vision to expand eastward over the next several years. Gogri and his family currently own two Black Bear Diner locations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Karan and Sanjiv have been very strong partners to Black Bear Diner and their commitment, enthusiasm and proven ability to execute make them exceptional partners to grow the brand in these new and existing markets,” said Bruce Dean, co-founder and CEO of Black Bear Diner. “As we execute upon our plans to expand eastward, we will continue to seek out well qualified, committed multi-unit franchise partners who share our core beliefs and values.”

Gogri added: “As the son of restaurant franchise owners, I have grown up in this industry and have long valued the opportunities that come from identifying the right brand to partner with. Sanjiv and I have found this in Black Bear Diner, a brand that serves up exceptional food and strong values, and as a result has provided tremendous opportunity for us, along with several of our classmates from U.C. Santa Barbara who are now devoting their professional lives to growing this great brand as a part of our franchise group.”

Gogri and his college classmates will be instrumental in driving the day to day operations under this new development agreement. In 2018, the group is expecting to open one location in Marin County and two in San Diego, California. For more information on Black Bear Diner and its franchise visit https://blackbeardiner.com/franchising/.

About Black Bear Diner

Founded in Mt. Shasta, Calif., in 1995, Black Bear Diner was born from a desire to bring home-style comfort food classics and personal service back to the dining experience. The family dining concept offers a vast menu anchored on hearty portions and excellent value. The franchise has grown to 106 locations in nine western states. Black Bear Diner is consistently ranked by restaurant industry observers as one of the smartest growing brands. For a full menu and additional information, please visit www.blackbeardiner.com.