DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for ForeScout Products

DLT Solutions, an award-winning technology provider to the public sector, today announced that it was awarded an enterprise software initiative (ESI) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to help secure data from traditional and Internet of Things (IoT)-connected devices, and accelerate automated incident response to breaches, with ForeScout (NASDAQ: FSCT) software and services.

Gartner forecasts that by 2020 the number of IoT devices could reach a staggering 20.4 billion. Adoption in the public sector is also accelerating. A report from the Center for Data Innovation found that U.S. defense agencies were among the leading users of IoT, leveraging sensors and connected devices to train soldiers, create more efficient supply chains and optimize aircrafts for improved performance, among other uses. Still, IoT security remains a concern.

“The growth of IoT and hybrid network environments provides many opportunities for the DoD, but also more complexity and potential vulnerabilities,” said Brian Strosser, president, DLT Solutions. “By leveraging ForeScout, DoD IT professionals can focus on the mission at hand rather than worrying about the security of their networks and the devices connected to them.”

As part of the ESI BPA, DoD customers may purchase ForeScout products from DLT at a significant discount from GSA pricing. This award adds to a portfolio of existing ESI BPAs held by DLT that are helping federal agencies streamline the procurement process for mission-critical software and services.

The contract has a three-year base period with two one-year options. ForeScout products available through the ESI BPA include CounterACT, CounterACT Enterprise Manager, Extended Modules, and ControlFabric Architecture.

For more information on the ESI BPA, please visit http://www.esi.mil/contentview.aspx?id=926&r=153.

About DLT Solutions

