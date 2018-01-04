Heally and MediCann Partner to Offer On Demand, Personalized Medical Cannabis Consultations

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Jeff Sessions, U.S. Attorney General, moves towards a reversal of policy implemented under the Obama administration, cloud-based telehealth platform Heally announced that they will be providing MediCann, one of the largest medical cannabis clinical intermediaries in California, their tele-medicine platform for all clinical consultations as well as partnering together on scientific research and data collection programs to increase efficacy in patient recommendations.

Heally is a peer-to-peer cloud-based telehealth platform that allows patients to instantly be matched with a doctor and leverages proprietary data to deliver the most effective cannabis products to meet each patient’s needs. MediCann was founded by Dr. Jean Talleyrand in 2004 and is one of the longest running medical cannabis intermediaries, connecting patients with clinical groups and offering medical cannabis evaluation and education. While MediCann clinics are primarily located in the Bay area of California, MediCann patients will now be able connect with their preferred physician from anywhere through their private patient portal, eliminating geographical barriers and delivering personalized care in the privacy of their own homes or offices. The partnership also directs patients post-consultation to recommended medicines available at local dispensaries.

Heally and MediCann’s partnership will also leverage “The Dosing Project” to increase efficacy in recommended patient treatments. The Dosing Project™ is a collaborative clinical research study in partnership with the Clinical Endocannabinoid System Consortium (CESC) to pursue evidence based medicine via crowd-sourcing and to discover accurate cannabis dosing for a wide array of diseases and ailments. The platform establishes dosage guidelines based on observational studies and will educate the industry and patients on how medical cannabis is best used to treat specific ailments.

“Heally offers recommendations for medicinal marijuana from certified doctors that is personal to you through your own private patient portal while MediCann is the leading clinical group in this space - one that is also leading scientific research studies into health and efficacy,” said Greg Rovner, CEO, Heally. “By sharing our expertise, the partnership will offer patients personal, private engagement with leading physicians and leverage expert data and scientific research to achieve better patient outcomes. I cannot think of a more innovative, exciting partnership,” he continued.

“MediCann was founded to provide patients with safe and informed access to medical cannabis helping them find the right solution to best serve their medical conditions,” said Dr. Jean Talleyrand, M.D., founder of MediCann. “This partnership with Heally allows MediCann to serve their patients from anywhere, unbridled by geographic constraints as well as tap into the data and research Heally is gathering from around the country. I truly believe information, education and access is crucial to moving medical cannabis into the future and this partnership certainly propels this mission forward,” he added.