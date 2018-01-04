Creative Artists Agency Makes Investment in Entertainment Benefits Group

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) announced today that it has made an investment in Entertainment Benefits Group (EBG), one of the largest privately held travel and entertainment providers in the United States. EBG features the most comprehensive travel and entertainment benefits program in the country, serving over 40,000 corporate clients with a combined reach of 50+ million employees. EBG’s corporate programs deliver a unique solution for thousands of participating corporations, providing their employees with access to private, exclusive deals and special offers to book entertainment and travel through company-sanctioned perks programs. EBG’s distribution network also operates a group of consumer and B2B businesses, reaching more than 60 million users and selling over eight million admission tickets annually. Broadway's largest theatre owner and operator, the Shubert Organization, and EBG Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brett Reizen are also investors in EBG. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“ By providing value and access to experiences and events to our extensive member base, we have successfully delivered millions of ticket buyers annually to our entertainment partners,” said Reizen. “ With a continued focus on growing our closed-loop programs and B2C brands, we will work closely with CAA to assist artists, sports teams, venues, and others in the live entertainment space to sell more inventory from the back of the venue to the front, ultimately generating incremental revenue for these stakeholders through our private corporate perks programs and distribution opportunities.”

EBG’s existing management team, led by Reizen, will continue to guide the efforts of the company’s combined 470 employees based in offices in Miami, New York, Orlando, and Las Vegas.

“ Brett Reizen and his team at EBG have built a remarkable business that is unlike anything else in the marketplace,” said Richard Lovett, President, CAA. “ Providing its entertainment partners with unique access to its significant distribution pipeline, EBG’s state-of-the-art technology integration with major ticketing and travel providers, combined with its direct-to-consumer relationships and data-driven approach, truly differentiates it from other organizations. We look forward to working with EBG to further solidify its position as a leading industry solution.”

As part of its investment, CAA will strategically align its market-leading Premium Experience division under EBG’s management, effective immediately. EBG will continue to lead the group’s exclusive hospitality partnerships with MLB, NBA, and NHL, while amplifying the company’s suite of service offerings including corporate hospitality, producing exclusive events, and private event management.

Throughout the past three years, EBG has experienced substantial growth, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. The original benefits platform, TicketsatWork, continues to grow year-over-year, and today offers its clients and members thousands of local and national exclusive discounts and access to special offers in entertainment and travel. In 2014, EBG merged with Plum Benefits, an exclusive corporate entertainment benefit service owned by the Shubert Organization, which launched the EBG Corporate Programs Division. In 2015, EBG added Working Advantage, a premier employee deals portal, as the third brand extension under its Corporate Programs Division.

About Entertainment Benefits Group

EBG is one of the largest privately held travel and entertainment providers in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, with offices in New York, Orlando and Las Vegas, the company operates a network of consumer and B2B businesses reaching more than 60 million users. Its Corporate Programs Division, made up of TicketsatWork, Plum Benefits and Working Advantage, is the leading, most comprehensive travel and entertainment benefits program in the country – serving over 40,000 corporate clients and their 50+ million employees. EBG also operates consumer sites including Showtickets.com, over 45 retail locations in Las Vegas and a Premier Ticketing and Operations Center in Orlando – located minutes from Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World. Learn more at www.entertainmentbenefits.com or follow us on Twitter at @EBGbiz.

About The Shubert Organization

The Shubert Organization is Broadway's largest theatre owner and operator, with 17 Broadway theatres and six Off-Broadway venues. Since its founding in 1900, The Shubert Organization has been in the forefront of the American theatre, producing and co-producing hundreds of well-known and critically acclaimed Broadway plays and musicals.

Shubert’s Ticketing Division is widely recognized as the ticketing industry's gold standard for long-running open engagements, as well as the leader in wholesale distribution technology and individual ticket sales within the global travel market. Shubert Ticketing’s powerful STAR system and xml-based API functionality is used by numerous venues, ticketing agencies, online distribution channels worldwide. Last year, Shubert Ticketing’s central platform processed sales of 12 million tickets, totaling over $1 billion, via box offices, online, by phone, and through hundreds of third-party agents.

About Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

Leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) represents many of the most successful and innovative professionals working in film, television, music, video games, theatre, and digital content, and provides a range of strategic marketing and consulting services to corporate clients. CAA is also a leader in sports, representing more than 1,000 of the world’s top athletes in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, tennis, and golf, and works in the areas of broadcast rights, corporate marketing initiatives, licensing, and sports properties for sales and sponsorship opportunities.