Cummins Brings Its Global Technical Education Program to the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today announced that it will join forces with more than 10 Memphis-area education and industry partners to launch TEC: Technical Education for Communities.

The TEC program is a global initiative that targets the technical skills gap through local vocational education programs. It delivers a standardized education platform to help school partners develop market-relevant curriculum, teacher training, career guidance and the practical experience needed by students.

“We look forward to bringing to Memphis this global community education program that has trained over 1,000 students to date,” said Mary Titsworth Chandler, CEO of the Cummins Foundation.

Currently, Cummins has 22 TEC sites across the globe. TEC Memphis will be the first of its kind for the company in the United States. The program will operate at the T-STEM Academy at East High School.

“Building on our company’s rich history of corporate responsibility, Cummins and the Cummins Foundation are addressing the technical skills gap through vocational programs,” said Jenny Bush, Vice President – Cummins Sales and Service North America. “Through this partnership, uniting our TEC: Technical Education for Communities program with local communities here in Memphis, we are able to teach students industry-relevant technical skills that will help our communities thrive now and in the future.”

On Jan. 4, 2018, Cummins and its partners, which include Tri-State Truck Center, Penske Truck Leasing, TAG Truck Center, Peterbilt Truck Centers, Ozark Motor Lines, Inc., General Truck Sales and Service, Inc., FedEx Freight, MATA (Memphis Area Transit Authority) and Summit Truck Group will mark the start of this initiative with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony. The MOU will outline the objectives of the program and rally diverse partners around their common goals of addressing the skills gap and helping build stronger communities.

The T-STEM Academy, in partnership with the University of Memphis and various industry partners, is a magnet school providing a rigorous, college preparatory curriculum for students to help them succeed in various STEM careers.

“I am excited about the establishment of the Cummins TEC program at the T-STEM Academy East High School,” said Lischa T. Brooks, executive director of the academy. “The TEC program demonstrates our commitment to provide innovative and high quality instruction that will strengthen the Memphis community educationally and economically, while establishing Memphis as a national leader in college and career preparation programs. We believe this program will serve as a model for how high schools and post-secondary education institutions can collaborate with industry partners to provide an amazing experience for students.”

About TEC: Technical Education for Communities

TEC: Technical Education for Communities helps students around the world secure good jobs through school-based, industry-supported vocational skills training. TEC fulfills that goal by collaborating with schools and teachers on a proven, research-backed educational framework and building partnerships that will commit resources to students and job opportunities to graduates. TEC’s standardized education platform helps education partners develop market-relevant curriculum, teacher training, career guidance and the practical experience needed by students. TEC’s success is measured by improved educational outcomes, skills and job acquisition and access for underserved populations. TEC was started by Cummins Inc. in 2012 when company leaders discovered a growing gap in the availability of skilled workers and the harm it was causing communities.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service diesel and natural gas engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emissions solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (USA), Cummins currently employs approximately 55,400 people worldwide and serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and more than 7,400 dealer locations. Cummins earned $1.39 billion on sales of $17.5 billion in 2016.