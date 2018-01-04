Legrand IoT Partners Ivani, Marriott and Samsung to Deliver CES 2018 Presentations Highlighting Benefits of Alliances

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At CES 2018, Legrand North and Central America, along with partner companies Ivani, Marriott and Samsung will deliver comprehensive presentations at Legrand booth SU #43207 previewing the result of their work together in advancing IoT in the built environment.

As the leading provider of power, light and data technologies, Legrand has formed key alliances with these companies to drive the development of IoT solutions that will enhance the technology experience in residential and commercial environments.

Led by senior executives from Ivani, Marriott and Samsung, the 15-minute presentations will outline the benefits of each partnership and how they will impact IoT as it shifts from providing automation to the promise of autonomous solutions.

“We are able to leverage over 22 million connection points already in existence, making Legrand uniquely positioned to drive the IoT market moving forward,” stated Manny Linhares, Director of IoT Strategy, Legrand North and Central America. “Combining our experience in connected devices with the strength of our partnerships with these industry leaders, we have a unique value proposition to discuss at CES that will drive the conversation around IoT in 2018 and beyond.”

The presentation schedule for the show is as follows:

Tuesday, January 9th

11:00AM: Hotel Suites of the Future & Legrand Presented by: Karim Khalifa, Senior Vice President, Global Design, Marriott

5:00PM: Samsung IoT Ecosystem & Legrand Presented by: John Kalkman, Vice President IoT Business



Wednesday, January 10th

2:00PM: Hotel Suites of the Future & Legrand Presented by: Karim Khalifa, Senior Vice President, Global Design, Marriott

4:00PM: Network Presence Sensing & Legrand Presented by Justin McKinney, Chief Operating Officer, Ivani



Thursday, January 11th

11:00AM: Network Presence Sensing & Legrand Presented by Justin McKinney, Chief Operating Officer, Ivani

1:00PM: Samsung IoT Ecosystem & Legrand Presented by: John Kalkman, Vice President IoT Business



About Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.