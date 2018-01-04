Western Union Financial Services, Inc. Resolves Previously Disclosed Investigation by New York Department of Financial Services

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Union Financial Services, Inc. (“WUFSI”), a subsidiary of The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), today announced that it has agreed to a consent order with the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). This agreement resolves a previously disclosed investigation by NYDFS into facts set forth in The Western Union Company’s January 2017 deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Department of Justice, in which the Company acknowledged deficiencies in its compliance programs during the 2004 to 2012 period.

Under the terms of the consent order, WUFSI will pay a total of $60 million to NYDFS to resolve violations of New York law arising out of the facts set forth in the DPA. The Western Union Company previously accrued $49 million towards resolution of this matter.

In the consent order, NYDFS specifically acknowledges that since 2012, “ Western Union has undertaken significant remedial measures, and implemented compliance enhancements, to improve its anti-fraud and anti-money laundering programs” and that “ Western Union has made and continues to make substantial contributions to law enforcement efforts through its continuing cooperation with law enforcement authorities in New York and elsewhere.”

Similarly, the U.S. Department of Justice stated in the DPA that Western Union’s compliance improvements and enhancements since 2012 were “ taken at the direction of the Chief Executive Officer, the General Counsel, and the Chief Compliance Officer and reflect their ongoing commitment to enhancing compliance policies and procedures.”

Western Union said: “ We share the New York Department of Financial Services’ goal of protecting consumers and the integrity of our global money transfer network. We have acknowledged that certain conduct in the 2004 to 2012 period fell short of that goal, but we have made substantial improvements since then as part of our commitment to continually enhance our compliance programs.”

Over the past six years, Western Union increased overall compliance funding by more than 200 percent, and now spends approximately $200 million per year on compliance, with more than 20 percent of its workforce currently dedicated to compliance functions. The comprehensive improvements undertaken by the Company have added more employees with law enforcement and regulatory expertise, strengthened its consumer education and agent training, bolstered its technology-driven controls and changed its governance structure. Over the last six years, the dollar value of reported fraud in consumer-to-consumer transactions, compared with the total value of all such transactions, has dropped more than 60 percent.

