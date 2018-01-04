The Sage Group Initiates Transaction and Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to BH Cosmetics in its Sale to MidOcean Partners

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Sage Group, LLC, the leading independent investment bank that provides corporate finance advice to premium branded consumer and beauty companies, announced today that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to BH Cosmetics, a fast growing and globally recognized e-commerce beauty brand, and initiated the transaction in its sale to MidOcean Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on consumer and business services.

“The Sage Group’s professionals stand out as the premier team across the beauty and e-commerce landscape. Their knowledge of our business was unparalleled and they really became a part of our core team at the company,” said Fred Sadovskiy, CEO, BH Cosmetics. “The Sage Group successfully guided us through a rigorous process, assisting us in identifying an exceptional private equity fund, MidOcean Partners, to help us usher in the next chapter of growth.”

BH Cosmetics is a value-oriented color cosmetics business and is known for its collaborations with well-known digital influencers and online personalities. “BH Cosmetics is redefining how beauty companies interact with consumers and understands the importance online influencers play in today’s ever-changing retail environment,” said Arash Farin, Managing Director, The Sage Group. “The company has successfully harnessed the power of social media, giving them the ability to scale rapidly and profitably both on and offline. BH Cosmetics is poised for tremendous growth and has only scratched the surface of its enormous potential.”

Working with MidOcean Partners will offer BH Cosmetics the opportunity to expand the brand in the United States, tackle significant wholesale opportunities and pursue meaningful global expansion. “Fred Sadovskiy, Kirill Trachtenberg, Robert Sefaradi and the entire management team at BH Cosmetics have built a unique, digital-first platform that is supremely positioned to become a truly global omni-channel brand,” said Andrew Dunst, Vice President, The Sage Group. “MidOcean Partners’ track record and relationships in the beauty and consumer space, as well as their deep understanding of how to partner alongside founder-owned businesses, will be instrumental in helping take BH Cosmetics to the next level.”

