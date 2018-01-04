SignAll Reveals the Future of Deaf Accessibility at CES 2018!

BUDAPEST, Hungary--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SignAll has developed the world’s first automated sign language translator. The goal with the technology is to build a bridge to connect the deaf and hearing worlds. Providing full accessibility for deaf people is a very ambitious aspiration that was not supported by modern technology until now.

Numbers can best demonstrate the striking communication barrier deaf people experience when accessing services and information: there are approximately 1 million deaf people in the USA, and only 15 000 certified sign language interpreters. This means, that for more than 66 deaf people, there is only 1 interpreter, who, for this reason, has to be booked weeks in advance.

Most people take it for granted that they can communicate on their first language, in their home country. However, the first language of people born deaf is sign language – English is only their second language. SignAll’s aim is to enable deaf people to communicate on their first language, American Sign Language.

At the present, SignAll utilizes 3 webcams, a depth sensor and a PC. The depth sensor is placed in front of the sign language user at chest height and the cameras are placed around them. This allows the shape and the path of the hands and gestures to be tracked continuously. The PC syncs up and processes the images in real-time, which are then transformed into grammatically correct, fully formed sentences by a natural language processing module. This enables communication by making sign language understandable to everyone.

What makes SignAll a truly breakthrough technology is that this is the only solution that considers every components of sign language: manual components, facial expressions, ASL Registers, prosody and the use of space.

SignAll, as the winner of the CTA Accessibility Contest, will be present at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, January 9-12th in Eureka Park, booth #50843, where visitors can try out the system.

About SignAll

SignAll is the only company in the World which is able to translate sign language automatically, through machine vision and natural language processing. The company is working toward a world where deaf and hard of hearing people can communicate with hearing people spontaneously and effectively.

